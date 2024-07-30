Herbert Ablow, 91, passed away on July 25, 2024, at VITAS Healthcare hospice in Delray Beach, Fla., surrounded by his loving family. The son of the late Saul and Isabelle Ablow, he was born in 1933 in Salem, the city that meant so much to him throughout his life. After graduating from Salem High School, he attended Brown University, where he graduated in 1955.

After Brown, he began his career at Salem Paper Company, a wholesale paper and packaging distributor located in Salem, which was founded in 1922 by his father and uncle. They started the business by selling paper bags to complement their fruit business. His mother, Isabelle, worked full-time as Salem Paper Company’s bookkeeper. Herbert served as Vice President and General Manager working alongside his parents and brother-in-law, the late Kenneth Brown. Herb spent his entire career working tirelessly to grow the business and provide personalized service to their customers, which included restaurants, retail stores, and hospitals across the North Shore of Boston. His wife, Carol, worked at the retail party store located at their warehouse in Salem.

He became President & CEO of Salem Paper Company in 1984 when his father retired. He sold the business to Eastern Bag and Paper in 1992 and stayed on to support the relationships with the largest accounts until he retired in 1994. Herb served as president of the New England Paper Merchants, president of the Salem Lions Club, and trustee of Salem Hospital, now part of Mass General Brigham. He was also involved in many industry associations.

In 1959, Herb met his wife Carol while on a family vacation at Spofford Lake, New York. Carol graduated early from Vassar College to marry him. They settled in Swampscott, where they raised their two daughters until they moved full time to Palm Beach County, Fla., upon his retirement. When he was not working, Herb enjoyed playing golf. He was a member of Kernwood Country Club in Salem, Broken Sound Old Course in Boca Raton, Fla., and Wycliffe Country Club in Wellington, Fla. He was proud to have made three holes-in-one.

Herb will be remembered for his integrity, his gift of storytelling, and his sense of humor, as well as his willingness to always lend a hand to those in need. He was a true people person, always wanting to get to know everyone that he met. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and loyal friend. He was fiercely independent and mentally sharp until his passing.

He is survived by his wife Carol Ablow, his sister June Brown, and his two daughters Linda (Bob) Youngentob and Lauren (Andy) Fryefield, along with six grandchildren, Lisa, Jamie, and Casey Youngentob and Sarah, Rachel, and Matt Fryefield.

A funeral service was held on July 31 at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Chapel, 14321 Comus Road, Clarksburg, Md., with interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hebrew Home of Greater Washington, Inc. (“in memory of Herbert Ablow for Cohen-Rosen House”).