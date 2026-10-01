Lappin Foundation to honor Colette Phillips, Karen and David Rosenberg

The Lappin Foundation’s Annual Event will be held on Sunday evening, Nov. 8 at a Greater Boston location to be announced.

The fundraiser will feature the presentation of the Inspirational Jewish Leadership Award to Colette Phillips, president and CEO of Colette Phillips Communications, Inc. and founder of Get Konnected! and community leaders and philanthropists Karen and David Rosenberg.

The keynote speaker is Israeli diplomat Ambassador Ido Aharoni Aronoff. Former New England Patriots wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman will serve as the honorary chair. The evening kicks off with a VIP strolling dinner followed by the program and dessert reception.

The Annual Event raises funds for Lappin Foundation’s work, including Youth to Israel Adventure (Y2I), the Center for Antisemitism and Holocaust Programs, Jewish American Heritage Month Resources, Teen Engagement, Interfaith Outreach and PJ Library.

For ticket and sponsorship information, contact Sarah Ovadia, director of development, at sovadia@lappin-foundation.org or 978-740-4404.