Jeffrey A. Schultz, age 73, of Middleton, entered eternal rest peacefully on October 4, 2026, after a long and courageous battle with interstitial lung disease, including undergoing a double lung transplant.

Jeff was born in Everett and raised in Peabody, the loving son of the late Dorothy (Kaplan) and Edward Schultz. He was the devoted husband of Elizabeth (Gikas) Schultz; beloved father of Rosealyn (Schultz) Nolan and her husband David, of Wellesley, and Joseph Schultz and his wife Katina (Grush) Schultz, of Windham, New Hampshire; adored Zayde of Sofia Nolan, Teagan Nolan, Hunter Schultz, and Addison Schultz; and dear brother of the late Arnold Schultz. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as his constant companion, his beloved Golden Retriever, Fenway.

Family – both immediate and extended – was everything to Jeff. He took great pride in the accomplishments of those he loved and cherished every moment spent with them. His grandchildren brought him enormous joy. Zayde made each one feel uniquely seen, deeply loved, and special. He will be forever etched in their hearts.

Jeff owned and operated J&S Carpentry and Construction for 35 years and took great pride in his outstanding craftsmanship. He had a keen eye for detail and was a talented builder who approached his work with care and dedication. Along the way, he made many friends, and it was not unusual for Jeff to become close friends with his clients.

Active in many boards and clubs, Jeff was a loyal and devoted member of Temple Ner Tamid. The Schultz family were founding members of Ner Tamid, and Jeff cherished the many lifelong friendships he made there beginning in childhood.

Jeff will be remembered as a strong and honest man of integrity, a wonderful family man, and a good and loyal friend who was always ready for the next adventure. His love, laughter, generosity, and unwavering devotion to his family will remain in the hearts of all who knew him.

Services were held at Temple Ner Tamid, Peabody, on October 6. Interment followed at Maple Hill Cemetery, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Jeff’s memory may be made to the American Lung Association or to Temple Ner Tamid. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.