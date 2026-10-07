Ronni June Freeman, née Brettman, of Boca Raton, Florida, and Salem, passed away on October 3, 2026. She was the daughter of the late Herman Brettman and Beatrice Baron Brettman.

Raised in Marblehead and Swampscott, Ronni graduated from Emerson College in Boston in 1967, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology, with minors in English and Spanish. While studying at Emerson, she met Roger, her husband of 60 years, as part of a blind date activity; he was a dental student at nearby Tufts Dental School. She went on to become a speech pathologist, practicing for many years. She earned numerous certifications at Harvard University’s Extension School.

Ronni had a knack and passion for interior design, expressed through her many creative pursuits. She was very involved in philanthropic charities and one of her favorite positions was serving as Co-Chair of the Jewish Community Center of The North Shore Designer’s Showhouse for many years. Ronni was also extremely invested in her children’s schools and their education, donating countless hours to their academic and extracurricular activities.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Roger, her two loving daughters, Wendy Lewis and Phoebe Tetrault, as well as her adoring sons-in-law, Brian Lewis and Paul Tetrault. She also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren: Hannah Lewis, Matthew Lewis, and Ailey Tetrault. She is also survived by her brother, Lee Brettman (Cyndi), as well as two nieces and three nephews. She loved being a grandmother and mother more than anything in the world. She was the best “Emma”! Ronni was adored and will be greatly missed.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 10AM at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street, Salem, MA 01970, followed by interment at Temple Emanu-El of Marblehead Cemetery, 16 Buxton Lane, Danvers, MA 01923.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, or to Temple Emanu-El of Marblehead, MA.