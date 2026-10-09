Audrey (Frye) Helzner, of Peabody, formerly of Salem and Marblehead, entered into rest on Thursday morning, October 8, 2026, at the age of 100.

Beloved wife of the late Albert E. Helzner. Devoted mother of Judith Helzner and her husband Robert Bernstein of Stamford, Connecticut, and Rhonda (Ronnee) Helzner and her husband Robert Specht of New Mexico. Cherished grandmother of Matthew (and Shira) Bernstein and Valerie (and Lukasz) Strozek. Adored great-grandmother of Faye Bernstein and Iza Strozek. Loving sister of the late Rhoda Frye Nissenbaum, the late Dorothy Frye Cohen, and the late Barbara Frye. Treasured daughter of the late David and Ida (Dubitsky) Frye.

Audrey grew up in Salem, graduated from Jackson College/Tufts University in Medford, and raised her family in Salem and Marblehead.

Her life was devoted to helping other people, as demonstrated by her work with her father, David Frye, in his pioneering real estate business in Salem; her volunteering to help the blind; and her many roles in civic and religious groups.

Some words and phrases that may evoke fond memories of Audrey include: Art; Beach; Bridge (cards); Celebrate Each Day; Determined; Dream & Follow Your Dreams; Encourage; Exercise (“Use it or Lose it); FAMILY (Daughter, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother); Flowers; Forgive; Friendship; Giving; Help Others; Inspirer; Joyful; LISTEN to Understand; “Like No Other”; Look for the Best in Each Day; Love; Music; Nurture; Ocean; Optimistic; Outdoor Walks; Persevere; Piano; Ray of Sunshine; a Reason to Get Up Each Day; Resilient; Sparkle; Swim; Tennis; Volunteer; Wise Counsel; enjoy Young People.

A funeral service for Audrey will be held at Brooksby Village Chapel, Peabody on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 1:30 PM. Burial at Sons of Jacob Cemetery, Danvers. Memorial Observance will be held immediately afterwards.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Audrey’s memory to Congregation Shirat Hayam in Swampscott. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.