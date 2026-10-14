State dismisses charges against alleged Michael’s Deli vandal

BROOKLINE — The state has dropped all charges against Susan E-Hornfeldt, the 80-year-old grandmother and Jewish Voice for Peace activist who was accused of vandalizing Michael’s Deli in Coolidge Corner in May.

In Brookline District Court on Sept. 16, Judge Debra Shopteese dismissed the lone charge of vandalism of property against E-Hornfeldt, also known as Susan Etscovitz.

In early May, Michael’s Deli owner Steven Peljovich vented on Instagram about a sticker he found on the window of his eatery proclaiming, “End the Israeli occupation of Palestine.” He said over 40 anti-Israel stickers had appeared on his storefront since the Hamas attacks of Oct. 7, 2023. The incident became a cause célèbre among the Jewish organizational community.

On May 28, Peljovich reported to the police finding another sticker, which read, “Free Palestine.” According to a Brookline Police report, two officers investigated and, after reviewing video footage of the area, identified E-Hornfeldt as the person placing the sticker. She was arrested on June 8.

While the arresting officers referenced both vandalism, a felony, and defacing, a misdemeanor, in their report, E-Hornfeldt was charged with the more serious offense.

Her attorney, Roger Geller, filed a motion with the court arguing this was inappropriate. According to M.G.L 266 §126A, felony vandalism must deface or destroy personal property; misdemeanor vandalism (§126B), on the other hand, specifically refers to the placing of a sticker on a privately owned building. “The statute they charged her under didn’t really pertain to what she may have done,” Geller said.

David Linton, a spokesperson for the Norfolk County district attorney’s office, agreed. “The court dismissed the case at the request of the Commonwealth because we would not have been able to prove the elements of the charge as required under the law,” he noted in an email.

E-Hornfeldt did not respond to interview requests. Peljovich could not be reached for comment.