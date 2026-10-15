Book explores the last four mayors of Chelsea

In 1977, just a few years after graduating from college in 1971, childhood friends Arnie Jarmak and Josh Resnek moved to Chelsea. The young Jewish men from Marblehead arrived in a city along the Mystic River that was “existing on the fumes of the great days,” said Resnek, whose family had deep ties to the city.

Resnek wanted to be a writer; Jarmak, a photographer.

They found a densely packed city in the shadow of the Tobin Bridge full of old storefronts, crumbling three-deckers, industrial wastelands, oil tank farms, and a fair amount of crime, fires, corruption, larger-than-life figures and worn-out faces.

With little experience covering the news, they were hired by the owner and publisher of the Chelsea Record, a local powerbroker named Andrew P. Quigley. The young men wrote and photographed the news. They helped with the daily press run. They delivered bundles of newspapers all over the city. They also went on to buy apartment buildings and a dive bar on Broadway.

They wove themselves into the fabric of a city that was transitioning from Jewish, Irish, Italian, and Polish immigrants to new residents from Puerto Rico. Now in their 70s, what they both witnessed as young men became ingrained in them to this day. In recent years, they have written four nonfiction books about the smallest city in Massachusetts at roughly 2.2 square miles. They have more planned.

Their fourth volume in “The Chelsea Series” is called “The Last Four Mayors.” It’s a short book of 120 pages looking back at Chelsea’s last four mayors: Joel Pressman, James Mitchell, Thomas Nolan and John Brennan. The book describes what drove the men to want to become the mayor of Chelsea and the tangled politics and corruption in the city, which became mired in debt and sank into bankruptcy and state receivership from 1991 to 1995. The office of mayor was abolished in favor of a city manager form of government.

Resnek calls their latest book, available on Amazon and elsewhere, their “magnum opus.”

“We are trying to tell the story of municipal corruption,” said Jarmak. In the 12 years he worked as a newspaper photographer, there were four mayors, and all of them were convicted of impropriety, he said. “That story of municipal corruption is a story that exists in every city that’s ever existed in any part of the world for all time.”

Resnek likens the intent of the books to the work of 19th century French novelist Honoré de Balzac, whose series “La Comédie Humaine” documented various aspects of everyday life in Paris.

“We don’t pretend to be Balzac,” Resnek said. “He [Jarmak] doesn’t pretend to be [early 20th century photographer] Lewis Hine, but we did our time in Chelsea, and we became part of the community.”

The first volume, “Turbulent Years in Chelsea,” documents life in the city from the late 1970s to the early 1990s. The second book, “Rugged,” also takes a deep dive into life in Chelsea at that time, including an account of them venturing out into the snowy hellscape of the Blizzard of ’78 to report on how the storm had pummeled Chelsea, Revere and Winthrop. The third volume, “The Last Seder in Little Jerusalem” is part memoir and a study in how Jewish immigration shaped the city for decades.

Going to Chelsea meant forgoing the expected Jewish upper-middle-class path to success promised them by growing up in Marblehead, they said.

They worked at the Chelsea Record from 1977 to 1991 before their world came crashing down: the paper was sold, Jarmak was let go, the recession hit, and their mini-real estate development and business empire collapsed.

Jarmak, 77, took 20,000 photographs and is in the process of digitizing his photos through Digital Commonwealth and the Boston Public Library. Back in the day, Jarmak also worked as the official Chelsea Fire Department photographer at various fire scenes. Jarmak now runs reclaimed lumber companies with a lumber yard in Oxford and has homes in Chelsea and New Hampshire.

Resnek, 76, lives in Lynn. He would go on to become part-owner of the Chelsea Record from 1999 to 2012. He also helped run newspapers such as the Revere Journal, the Winthrop Transcript, the East Boston Sun Times and others with his partner Stephen Quigley, whose father was the late Chelsea Record owner and publisher Andrew Quigley.

Resnek and Jarmak met in the first grade at the Glover School in Marblehead in 1955. They attended the former Temple Israel in Swampscott where they both had their bar mitzvahs.

Resnek’s grandparents were Russian immigrants who arrived in Chelsea in 1885.

“We were early Chelsea Jews,” said Resnek, whose father owned a drugstore and liquor store in the city for 50 years.

Jarmak said his father’s family came from Ukraine, and his mother’s family lived in the Beachmont neighborhood of Revere before moving to Marblehead.

Jarmak, who learned how to be a photographer while living in Gloucester for three years, admired the stark black-and-white photos of Diane Arbus, Walker Evans and Lewis Hine.

“You couldn’t see those images in Marblehead … but you could see them in Chelsea,” he said. Θ