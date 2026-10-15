Do you remember what it felt like to just be a kid? At Camp YJ, kids still can be kids

Do you remember sitting around a campfire long after the sun went down? Walking somewhere with your friends and having absolutely no idea what time it was?

Getting into an argument and having to figure it out because you couldn’t retreat to your room and text someone else? Maybe it was being homesick, trying something you were terrible at, singing at the top of your lungs, or standing at the edge of a dock while your friends yelled at you to “Jump!”

And chances are, there isn’t a single picture of some of your favorite moments.

For generations of us, those experiences were simply called growing up. Today, they are becom­ing increasingly rare. Our children are growing up in a world where almost every moment can be photographed, shared, tracked and given a thumbs-up or smiley face.

Technology has connected us in extraordinary ways, but it has also changed childhood. And then there is camp.

Every summer, hundreds of children arrive at Camp YJ in Amherst, New Hampshire, and something remarkable happens. They leave their devices at home and look up. They live in bunks with other kids. They walk to breakfast. They get dirty. They get bored. They make up games. They lose. They win. They disagree and have to work things out.

They discover that friendship isn’t something that happens through a screen. It happens talking after lights-out, walking back from the lake, or when someone notices you’re homesick and sits down beside you.

This is one reason we believe Jewish summer camp matters more today than perhaps ever before. Camp gives children something increasingly difficult to find else-­­ where: The space to become themselves. They learn independence because they live it, resilience because things don’t always go their way, and community because, for several weeks, they actually have to live in one.

Jewish camp adds another layer. At YJ, Judaism isn’t simply something children learn about; it is something they experience. It’s singing together on Friday night, Hebrew words that become part of the vocabulary of summer, Havdalah under the stars, and much more. Jewish identity becomes connected to friendship, joy and belonging.

That is what we are protecting as YJ approaches its 88th summer in 2027. And somewhat ironically, protecting that timeless experience requires us to change.

Across our 140 acres, we are making some of the most significant investments in YJ’s physical campus in decades. New boys bunks opened this past summer. A new woodshop is filled with campers putting down technology and picking up tools. A major renovation of our dining hall is ahead, and construction is underway on a new multi-purpose pavilion that will give campers a covered place to play during those hot (or rainy) summer days.

We have also made significant investments that campers will hopefully never notice, strengthening our safety and security through infrastructure, planning, and professionals. Parents should know that thoughtful systems are working behind the scenes while campers continue to experience YJ as the warm and joyful place it has always been.

We aren’t investing in YJ because we want our camp to feel newer. We’re investing in YJ because we want to make sure it can keep feeling like camp.

The buildings matter, but they aren’t the point. The point is a camper becoming more independent, a teenager discovering they can lead, a child finding their people, or a young person discovering a Judaism that feels like their own.

At YJ, we describe that experience as Your Joy, Your Journey, Your Judaism. There isn’t one way to have a transformative summer. Our job isn’t to tell campers which moments should matter. Our job is to create the place where those moments can happen.

Years from now, our campers probably won’t remember whether their bunk was new or exactly what the dining hall looked like. But they’ll remember how camp felt. The friend who sat beside them when they were homesick, the counselor who believed in them, the songs they screamed until they were hoarse, and the quiet that somehow falls over camp on Shabbat.

And maybe they will remember standing at the end of a dock on Lake Baboosic. No friends with a phone or camera. Just a lake, a group of friends and someone yelling, “Jump!”

And they did. Θ