Harvard launches journal of Jewish thought

CAMBRIDGE — Harvard University president Alan Garber notes a common denominator among the leaders who have inspired him: None of them are flawless.

“I don’t know how much I can learn from a leader who has no flaws,” Garber said. “Fortunately, the Jewish tradition does not teach us you need to be flawless to be a great leader.”

Garber made this point during a moderated conversation at a symposium honoring the launch of The Yarid, a Harvard-based journal of Jewish thought, at Harvard Hillel on Sunday. Fifty people attended.

“Many people asked me, what is a yarid?” 2026 Harvard graduate Isaac Mansell noted in his introductory remarks. “How do I pronounce it, what does it mean, does it have to do with Harvard Yard?”

As Mansell explained, yarid can mean “gathering” or “fair” in Hebrew; in Yiddish, it acquires an additional meaning of “noise” or “discord.”

“Much ink has been spilled on Jews in higher education, elite institutions, in particular since Oct. 7, 2023,” Mansell said. “Much of the conversation is … rarely the whole picture. I’m not claiming The Yarid is going to fix that. The students speak for themselves. Each issue, I hope, will shed light on a specific idea. In no way do we claim to speak for everyone. It’s not the first Jewish collegiate journal.”

For issue one, the question was whether the Golden Age of American Judaism is over. There are essays, fiction, interviews and artwork, with contributors coming from Harvard and beyond.

Contributor Judah Hain, an undergraduate at Yeshiva University, spoke about “The Danger of Jewish Self-Defense.” He argued that the U.S. Jewish community, both historically and today, tends to focus on external threats such as antisemitism, and that academic scholarship within the community tends to get overlooked.

He mentioned a lecture series at Yeshiva where speakers are “very loud about defending Israel or talking about antisemitism.” Both topics, he said, are “very important,” but “a ‘great conversations’ series at a university, in my opinion, ought to be about Jewish ideas, thoughtful conversations.”

Other contributors appearing at the symposium included Maya Rosen, whose piece, “A Jew in China,” included comparison of her experiences at Harvard during the height of the pro-Palestinian campus protests after Oct. 7 and her time in the Chinese northeastern city of Harbin. A Russian Jewish immigrant population once lived in Harbin; a museum remains to commemorate their presence.

“As a student at Harvard from 2023 to 2025, as a Jewish student, I was constantly getting text messages and questions from friends and family asking what it was actually like being on campus, how much antisemitism, was I OK,” Rosen said. “In China for one year, no one sent me a text message concerning my status as a Jew in China.” Yet “it was much more complicated and difficult to be a Jew in China.” She later noted, “probably 1 billion people [in China] have never met one Jew before, most people in China have never had any Jewish neighbors.”

The symposium coincided with HONK!, a self-described festival of activist street bands in Somerville and Cambridge. In Harvard Square, shortly after the symposium ended, there was pro-Palestinian activism during the festival, with activists promoting an Oct. 19 Cambridge City Council vote on whether to divest city funds from Israel.

In his remarks, Garber posed questions for the next generation.

“What does it mean to be Jewish? What do you cherish about being Jewish? What is it you would like to devote your effort to express Judaism?”

He suggested today’s younger generation of Jews will “potentially be more explicitly religious than it has been for long periods of U.S. history.” This will be particularly complex for progressive Jews. “Progressivism used to be associated with pro-Israel feeling. It no longer is. What is the basis of your Jewish identity? What is it you wish to adhere to as part of being a Jew?

“It’s a question well beyond me as a practicing Jew and the father of four Jewish children,” Garber said. “It’s something I think about.” Θ