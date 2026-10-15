Has there ever been a midterm election with so many Jewish themes? Has there ever been a midterm election with so many confusing, confounding, and contradictory elements? Has there ever been a more consequential midterm election?

The 1862 election tested Abraham Lincoln’s prosecution of the Civil War (his Republicans suffered substantial congressional defeats but retained control of Capitol Hill). The 1934 elections were a measure of public support for Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal (FDR’s Democrats actually consolidated control of Congress). The 1974 elections, conducted in the wake of the resignation of Richard Nixon, came as the country was reeling from the Watergate crisis (the Republicans suffered major losses).

But this set of midterm contests has importance and complexities themselves, and in some ways has more moving parts than some of the earlier critical elections.

This is one of few elections when both parties – not simply one of them – have worked to nationalize the contests; both Donald Trump and the Democrats have vamped these contests into referenda on the Trump presidency (much to the distress of some Republicans, who already have backed away from some administration policies).

Moreover, while Jewish voters have been divided in the past – Democratic President Jimmy Carter had only a 6-percentage-point advantage over his Republican opponent Ronald Reagan, who prevailed in 1980 – this is one of the few elections where Jewish voters are truly split over congressional fights.

And, to reinforce how unusual this set of contests are, the divisions are both on a national and local level. They involve divisions among major Jewish organizations that are unusually deep, unusually bitter, and almost certainly unusually significant.

The two establishment giants of ground-level Jewish political involvement have in effect declared war on each other. Each may contest that characterization, but how else to describe a phenomenon when AIPAC (for decades the unrivaled voice of Jewish and Israel advocacy on Capitol Hill and beyond) and J Street (a relative upstart that draws support from a group of Jews who, to oversimplify vastly, lean more leftward and are more skeptical of some elements of Israeli government and society) are directing a series of campaign contributions in decidedly opposite directions?

Tensions between the two groups have bubbled beneath the surface for years, but have emerged into public view relatively rarely. They burst into the open when J Street announced in mid-September that it would spend about $3 million on behalf of Democratic congressional candidates. The clear goal: to defeat Republicans whom AIPAC is supporting.

This doesn’t happen every day, at least at this level of money and antagonism. (J Street did help finance a candidate running against an AIPAC-supported candidate four years ago, but that was a single incident.)

Now there is ample reason to believe that the J Street endorsements, and the financial support that is to follow, are intended to blunt the support that AIPAC is providing to GOP candidates in Georgia, Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Iowa. This will not provide clarity for Jewish voters, nor promote a sense of unity at a time of deep division.

One of the most prominent examples of the collision between the two groups involves Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia, a Jewish senator who is considered a possible candidate for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination. AIPAC is supporting Republican Rep. Mike Collins. The two combatants in the November election have differed substantially on the issue of aid to Israel.

In a powerful op-ed article in The Boston Globe, two prominent Massachusetts Jewish leaders, Steven Grossman, a former AIPAC president, and Alan Solomont, J Street emeritus chair, spoke of principles the two groups share.

“We do not pretend those differences have disappeared,” the two wrote. “They remain real, and in some cases profound. But after decades of communal leadership in a variety of roles, we have also learned that our public debates do not always capture the breadth of agreement that still exists across American Jewish life. Beneath the noise and polarization, there remains a broad center of shared values and shared aspirations about Israel, Judaism, and the future relationship between the two.”

Separately, the complex and often contradictory elements at the heart of this year’s midterms are on unusually graphic display in Michigan, where Democrat Abdul El-Sayed leads Republican Mike Rogers in the battle to win the seat being occupied by two-term Democratic Sen. Gary Peters.

The Democratic nominee, who has unsettled many Michigan Jews with his links to left-wing streamer Hasan Piker and his use of the term “genocide” to describe Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, has challenged Jews’ customary loyalty to Democratic candidates. Many Jewish voters are agonizing over whether their unease with El-Sayed is greater than their opposition to Donald Trump and their hopes that Democrats might capture control of the Senate.

A coalition of prominent Michigan Jews, including the president of the Michigan Board of Rabbis and 14 other rabbis, crafted a petition with five non-negotiables for El-Sayed, including “Jewish sovereignty in Israel” and “Jewish safety – including for Zionist Jews in Michigan and across America.”

Then a separate group, Michigan Jews for Democracy, distributed a statement acknowledging some discomfort with El-Sayed on “important issues, including aspects of his approach to Israel and the language used by some of his allies” but arguing that “Mike Rogers embraces a far-right political agenda which makes Jews and all Americans less safe.” The group added: “After weighing the candidates – their records, their policies, the coalitions they would strengthen, and the direction we want for Michigan and the country” – they would support El-Sayed.

But that’s not the end of the controversy in Michigan involving Jewish issues.

The television commentator Tucker Carlson, who often has stirred controversy involving Israel, unleashed an unusual attack against a Republican candidate – one who has won the strong backing of Vice President JD Vance, who made an appearance in Michigan supporting Rogers and who described El-Sayed as “very, very evil.”

Carlson criticized Rogers for his longtime support of Israel, described him as the “embodiment of the cruelty and stupidity of the national security state,” and called him “a toady to Israel.”

Amid all these conflicts and controversies, only one element of consensus emerges. No one will regret when this campaign is over, for this is not a time when the admonition at the beginning of Psalm 133 (“How good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity!”) is being embraced. Θ

David M. Shribman, who won a Pulitzer Prize as Washington bureau chief of The Boston Globe, is executive editor emeritus of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and teaches at Carnegie Mellon University and McGill University.