Koh, Jones vie for open congressional seat

Democrat Dan Koh opines on Iran, Israel, ICE
By BRETT M. RHYNE
JOURNAL STAFF
DANIEL ARRIGG KOH, 41, prevailed in a crowded primary to win the Democratic nomination for the 6th Congressional District seat vacated by Seth Moulton.
Koh was born and raised in Andover. His father, Dr. Howard Koh, the son of Korean immigrants, served as assistant secretary for health in the Obama administration. His mother, Dr. Claudia Arrigg, the granddaughter of Lebanese immigrants, is an ophthalmologist in private practice.
Koh attended Phillips Academy and graduated Harvard University with bachelor degrees in government and psychology. He received his MBA from Harvard Business School in 2011. He currently lives in Andover with his wife of 10 years, Amy Sennett, in-house counsel for a Silicon Valley AI firm, and their children, Theodora, 5, and Jack, 3.
Koh is a lifelong Democratic hand, having served as an intern for Sen. Edward Kennedy, an adviser to Boston Mayor Thomas Menino, chief of staff to Marty Walsh when he was both mayor of Boston and U.S. labor secretary, and an assistant to President Joe Biden. In 2018, Koh ran an unsuccessful campaign against Lori Trahan in the Democratic primary for the 3rd Congressional District. He served one term on the Andover Select Board from 2019-21.
Koh would not agree to an interview with the Journal and a spokesperson for his campaign requested that the Journal submit questions for him to answer in writing. While the Journal sent him over 30 questions – ranging from his positions on Israel and antisemitism in Massachusetts to questions about Hamas and Iran – he declined to answer any of them individually. Instead, he emailed several paragraphs that relate to the subjects, but could not be considered concrete policy statements.
Koh has made ending the Iran war a central tenet of his campaign. When asked to detail his objections to the Iran war, he offered a more general statement about “why I’m so deeply opposed to Donald Trump’s approach to foreign policy.
“We’ve seen what happens when this administration chooses escalation over diplomacy and sends us down the path toward another endless war. I strongly oppose the United States being dragged into another forever war in the Middle East. Donald Trump escalated this illegal war with Iran, and working families are paying the price. It has strained our economy, driven up gas prices, and created even more uncertainty for families already struggling with the cost of living.”
Koh went on to say he’s “running for Congress because we need to change course. One of my central goals in Congress will be to end this war in Iran and bring our troops home. We need a foreign policy that puts American families first, uses diplomacy whenever possible, and does not send our service members into another endless war.”
While declining to share his thoughts about the Iran war’s impact on Middle Eastern (or global) security and stability, he did engage in some identity politics, invoking the memories of his great-grandparents, who emigrated from Lebanon to Lawrence 130 years ago.
“As a Lebanese American, this conflict is deeply personal to me,” he noted. “I still have family in the region who wake up every day wondering if it could be their last. One side of my family comes from a little village south of Beirut, Lebanon. I think about the people I love and the people I talk to who don’t know what the next day will bring. The fear, uncertainty, and loss of innocent life we’re seeing across the region is horrifying.”
Koh declined to answer questions about whether Israel’s right to defend itself includes military operations in Lebanon and Syria. He also declined to say whether he supported or opposed a proposal (known as the Massie Amendment) that called for cutting $3.3 billion in military and humanitarian aid to Israel, or whether he believed the U.S. should continue sending arms, or any financial support to Israel. The measure was rejected by members of Congress in July by a vote of 314-104, but more than half of all House Democrats – including the entire Massachusetts delegation – supported it.
Koh declined to answer questions about whether Israel’s actions in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023 were in self-defense or constituted war crimes – like many elected Democrats have charged. He is is on record as saying action in the Middle East matters more than applying labels, but declined to offer any concrete proposals for addressing, in his words, “the suffering in Gaza.” He also declined to say if he would support or oppose Hamas governing a Palestinian state.
He acknowledged that “Oct. 7 was a horrific attack. Hamas, a terrorist organization, murdered civilians and took hostages, and the pain and trauma that followed are still deeply felt by Jewish communities in Israel and around the world. There is no justification for the atrocities committed by Hamas.”
He went on to note, “The conflict that has continued in Gaza is devastating. We need to do everything we can to make sure humanitarian aid reaches the people of Gaza without obstruction and that our laws are upheld and enforced. Lasting peace and stability will ultimately require diplomacy and a two-state solution. I believe there will be a very different and, I hope, more peaceful Middle East when Netanyahu is no longer in power.”
Koh continued by linking his criticism of Israel’s policies and actions with the rise of Jew hatred in the U.S.
“At the same time, nothing Netanyahu or the Israeli government does can ever excuse the antisemitism we are seeing in this country,” he noted. “I’ve talked to people across this district who are afraid because of the threats and harassment they’re receiving. When I worked in the White House [during the Biden administration], I worked on issues of antisemitism. I will always stand with our Jewish neighbors and fight back against growing antisemitism.”
Koh declined to answer any specific questions about the growing antisemitism in the U.S., or in Massachusetts, and if he had a plan to make the Jewish community feel safer. Koh also declined to answer any questions about New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Michigan senatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed, both of whom he has praised. Both Mamdani and El-Sayed have made statements accusing Israel of committing “genocide” and denying Israel should exist as a Jewish country.
Finally, we noted that Koh has made abolishing ICE a major plank in his platform. We added that both the ICE facility in Burlington and Hanscom Field, from which ICE flies detainees out of state, are in the 6th District, and that both are sites of weekly protests held by large groups of constituents, many of whom are Jewish.
Koh declined to detail any concrete proposals about ICE, and shifted any blame back to President Trump. Instead, he spoke of committing to “dignity, due process, and protecting families.
“Donald Trump is terrorizing immigrant families, ignoring due process, and promoting cruel policies that are pitting neighbors against one another. We need a full overhaul of our broken immigration system through comprehensive legislation, not more fear and division.
“I recently attended the accompaniment of Blanca Martinez at the Burlington ICE facility, a beloved Salem community member who has called Massachusetts home for more than a decade. Stories like Blanca’s are what this fight is really about. I’ll always stand with my immigrant neighbors in the Sixth and fight for an immigration system that treats people with the dignity they deserve.”
Contact reporter Brett M. Rhyne at brett@jewishjournal.org
Republican Micah Jones is an ardent Zionist
By ETHAN M. FORMAN
JOURNAL STAFF
In a post-Oct. 7 world in which some candidates for Congress eschew support for Israel, 6th District candidate Micah Quinney Jones calls himself an “ardent Zionist.”
“I am somebody who is a proud Jew,” said Jones during an interview with the Journal.
Jones, who is 38 and a member of Temple B’nai Abraham in Beverly, is a California native, attorney, Army veteran, and former “JFK Democrat,” he said. Jones and his wife, Marissa, who is Jewish, have two children ages 10 months and 3 1/2 years.
He left the party a decade ago while at law school at Northeastern, blindsided by the anti-Israel sentiment he heard in class, he said.
He took issue with the “de-fund the police” movement which he said was not about reform or re-training, but intersectionality identity politics.
The second was the divisiveness of
intersectionality.
“What I bristled against is the intersectional framework that divides Americans between oppressors and oppressed and in particular … how American Jews were viewed in that framework. And Jews were viewed as oppressors, and I fundamentally disagree with that.”
He also chafed against the abandonment of the U.S.-Israeli relationship.
“I would have voted ‘no’ on the Massie amendment, unlike the [Massachusetts] congressional delegation and unlike my opponent,” Jones said. (His Democratic opponent, Dan Koh, declined to say whether he supported the measure in a separate statement to the Journal).
Jones was referring to a failed amendment by U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, in July to reduce the Foreign Military Financing Program to Israel by $3.3 billion. The amendment, which was largely seen by groups such as the progressive J Street as an attempt to divide Democrats, failed with 103 Democrats voting for it.
Jones is horrified by the virulent rise in antisemitism on both the left and the right, which was a big reason why he jumped into the race.
“This is the moment for American Jews with resources, in my opinion, to step up, be in the breach, and push back against Jew-hatred no matter where it comes from,” Jones said.
Born in Monterey, California, Jones grew up in Santa Clarita, to the north of Los Angeles, in an interfaith family of opposing views. His parents met in the Bay Area. His father, a registered Republican, grew up in a conservative household in rural Wisconsin. His mother’s family originally came from Cleveland and became part of the greater Los Angeles Jewish community.
His younger brother and he were both raised Jewish. His father, an active-duty Army officer in the 1980s who served for 25 years with the Los Angeles Police Department, did not convert, but he was supportive of his sons’ upbringing, Jones said.
“I joke that … those differences are distilled by the fact that at 12 I first went deer hunting with my dad in Wisconsin and at 13 I had my bar mitzvah,” Jones said.
Jones attended the University of California San Diego and planned to go to law school. He first traveled to Israel on a Birthright trip in 2006. During his junior year, he studied abroad in Granada, Spain, where he became fluent in Spanish, and traveled throughout Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. He returned home grateful to be born an American and decided to delay law school and go into the Army.
He did his basic combat training and officer candidate school at Fort Benning, Georgia, where he earned his commission as a second lieutenant. He met his wife Marissa in North Carolina while she did graduate work at Duke University and Jones was stationed at Fort Bragg with the 82nd Airborne Division. He served for five years, including a tour in Kabul, Afghanistan from 2014 to 2015. He was honorably discharged as a captain in 2016. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for Meritorious Service.
When his wife was offered a post-doctoral position at Boston University, the couple moved to Massachusetts. They live in Essex.
He later became involved with the U.S.-based nonprofit MirYam Institute, and he has written extensively for it. In 2019, he went to Israel with the institute as a fellow.
Politically, he admires Massachusetts’ moderate GOP governors, Charlie Baker, Mitt Romney and Bill Weld. “Here in Massachusetts, I very much view myself in that Baker model,” he said. He has won the endorsement of Baker, a Swampscott resident, and calls him a “mensch.”
Jones is blunt about antisemitism being on both the left and the right.
“I would argue in this moment that … there are antisemites in both parties, Republican and Democrat. The antisemites in the Republican party lose their primaries and the antisemites in the Democratic party win their primaries,” Jones said.
Jones makes no apology for being a proud Zionist and rejects the notion that the Israel-
Hamas war is a genocide. “I think it’s libel,” Jones said. “I don’t agree with any of it. I think it’s all refutable. I think that the genocide claim is a blood libel, that genocide requires intent.”
He called the loss of civilian life “incredibly tragic and horrific.”
“The IDF is one of the most moral armies in the world,” Jones said. “They operated in an impossible urban environment and risked their soldiers. They could have easily bombed the entire area. They did not. They risked their soldiers. They went house to house. They dropped leaflets.”
While many Democratic candidates have said they would not take money from AIPAC, Jones said he would. “They have not backed me at this time,” he said, adding that AIPAC appears to be hung up on the Cook Partisan Voting Index, which shows how a district leans according to how it voted in presidential elections. He believes AIPAC is worried the district leans too heavily toward Democrats at D+11.
“Look, I get that. It’s not a good number for me running as a Republican, but what that means is that this district leans 11 points in favor of the Democratic candidate in a year when President Trump is in office. The Republicans are likely to lose the House. I get it. That’s not necessarily a race you want to throw money behind.”
His argument is the district is “flippable” when you see how well Republican governors perform here.
When asked about aggressive immigration enforcement during the Trump administration, given there is an ICE field office in Burlington, Jones said he gets questions about immigration all the time, including answering them in Spanish in Lynn.
While his law practice has been in business law and securities enforcement litigation, he has worked on pro bono immigration cases. One was for an Afghani colleague with whom he worked while deployed. Jones helped him successfully and legally immigrate to the United States with his family over two years.
“I have personally as an advocate seen how complex, convoluted and challenging and difficult our legal immigration system is and I’m the first to say that Congress needs to step up and truly engage in comprehensive immigration reform. I believe in pathways to citizenship. At the same time, I do believe that a nation cannot be a sovereign without secure borders. I believe in border security.”
Contact reporter Ethan M. Forman at ethan@jewishjournal.org.