Learn about Holocaust Museum Boston, honor paper’s founders at Jewish Journal’s annual meeting Oct. 28

MARBLEHEAD – For those who want to learn more about the new Holocaust Museum Boston under construction along Tremont Street, the museum’s creator, Jody Kipnis, is scheduled to speak at the upcoming annual meeting of the Jewish Journal of Greater Boston.

The meeting of the Board of Overseers will mark the Jewish community newspaper’s 50th Jubilee Year since its founding in 1977. It is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. at the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore, 4 Community Road, Marblehead.

In addition, the founders of the Jewish Journal will be honored with the inaugural Jewish Journal Community Connector Award.

The keynote speaker will be Kipnis, co-founder, president and CEO of the nonprofit Holocaust Legacy Foundation and Holocaust Museum Boston. Kipnis is leading the development of the museum and the foundation’s $110 million campaign to complete the museum supporting its long-term operation and educational mission.

Holocaust Museum Boston is scheduled to open in the spring of 2027.

One of the new museum’s most visible features will be an authentic Holocaust-era railcar suspended within a glass enclosure above Tremont Street that will allow visitors to learn about the deportation of Jews and other victims. The five-story museum will feature galleries highlighting historical artifacts, photographs, documents, testimony, recreated environments and interactive media.

Registration for the annual meeting is required. To attend, please RSVP by visiting clicking here. The meeting will also be streamed on Zoom.

Admission is free, but a voluntary donation of $18 or more will help support our mission of providing the community with great Jewish community journalism and content.

Hope to see you there!