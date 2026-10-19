Sandra L. “Sandy” (Leventhal) Hoffman, age 76, of Swampscott, formerly of Peabody, beloved wife, adored mother, dedicated Bubbe, cherished family member, and treasured friend entered eternal rest on October 18, 2026 after a brief illness. She also fought Multiple Myeloma with strength and grace for 13 years.

Sandy was born in Boston and raised in Chelsea, the loving daughter of the late Louis and Evelyn Leventhal. Her love of people and education was present throughout her entire professional career which included a teacher and director of early childhood education at the North Suburban JCC and later the JCC of the North Shore. Following the Early childhood experiences, she became an activities coordinator bringing joy and comfort to seniors at Leonard Florence Center for Living and Brudnick Center for Living. She put a smile on everyone’s face. Regardless of who she was with, Sandy’s smile lit up a room and she brought out the best in all who were fortunate enough to know her and made everyone feel so special.

Sandy was the devoted wife of Harold Hoffman; beloved mother of Jeff and his wife Jules Hoffman and Carrie and her husband Ariel Berger; loving grandmother of Eliana and Jackson Berger and Olivia Hoffman; dear sister of the late Norman and his surviving wife Fran Leventhal and the late Gerald and Judy Leventhal; and also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services will be at Temple Ner Tamid 368 Lowell Street, Peabody on Tuesday, October 20 at 11:00 AM. Interment at Ohel Jacob Cemetery in Woburn.

Condolence calls may be made following the interment on Tuesday at Temple Ner Tamid until 6PM, continuing at the home of Carrie & Ariel Berger on Wednesday and Thursday from 4-8 PM.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, or to Temple Ner Tamid.

And, in honor of Sandy, please be kind to your neighbor, smile at a stranger, and call and hug your loved ones. For online condolences go to goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.