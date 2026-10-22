Barry C. Richmond, age 82, of Peabody, entered eternal rest on Oct. 21, 2026.

Barry was born in Boston and raised in Chelsea, the loving son of the late Milton and Lessie (Cotton) Richmond. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Later, Barry worked for many years as a financial planner until his retirement.

Barry was the devoted husband of Tamara “Tammy” (Dennis); the beloved father of Michelle and her husband Robert St. Pierre and the late Chad M. Richmond; adored grandfather of Lilah and Landon St. Pierre; and was cherished by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Barry will be remembered for his quick wit and his devotion to his family.

Services at the Chabad of Peabody Center, 682 Lowell Street, Peabody on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 12:00 Noon. Interment at Shirat Hayam (Temple Israel) Cemetery in Peabody.

Condolence calls may be made at his late residence on Monday 10/26 and Tuesday 10/27 from 3-8PM each day. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Barry’s memory may be made to Chabad of Peabody, or the Torigian Family YMCA in Peabody. For online condolences, go to goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.