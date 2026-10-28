Walter Koenig, original Chekov on ‘Star Trek,’ dead at 90

Walter Koenig was an actor and writer who became a pop culture icon thanks to his portrayal of Chekov, the Russian navigator on “Star Trek: The Original Series” and its six follow-up movies. He died Oct. 25, 2026, at the age of 90.

Born Sept. 14, 1936, in Chicago, Koenig moved to Manhattan with his Russian Jewish immigrant parents as a child. He studied at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre alongside other future stars like James Caan, Dabney Coleman and Christopher Lloyd.

Koenig had a smattering of television roles before landing the part that would make him famous, including a recurring role in the first show by “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry, “The Lieutenant.”

The part that changed his life came in 1966, when he was cast as Ensign Pavel Chekov in “Star Trek.” Chekov was a Russian navigator on the international crew of the USS Enterprise, and the character became a core part of the show’s diverse supporting cast. Koenig played Chekov throughout the entire run of the original series, as well as in six sequel movies, among other Trek-related appearances.

Koenig continued to act after “Star Trek,” appearing in the Trek-influenced science fiction series “Babylon 5,” “Columbo,” and others. He wrote for television for a time, including episodes of “Land of the Lost” and “Star Trek: The Animated Series,” and authored several books, including “Warped Factors: A Neurotic’s Guide to the Universe,” “Buck Alice and the Actor-Robot,” and “Walter Koenig’s Things to Come.”

He received Saturn Award nominations for his work in “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” and “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home,” and earned an Inkpot Award in 1982.

In 2007, he was involved in assisting the human rights group U.S. Campaign for Burma.

George Takei, who played Enterprise helmsman Hikaru Sulu alongside Koenig’s navigator Chekhov, remembered him in an Instagram post:

“Walter and I met on the bridge of the Enterprise in the 1960s, and we stayed friends for nearly six decades. When Brad and I married in 2008, Walter stood beside us as our best man. Just last month, on Sept. 14, he turned 90, on the same day Brad and I celebrated our 18th wedding anniversary. I will always treasure that he and I shared that date.

“Walter was more than Chekov. He was a writer, a teacher, a thoughtful man, and a loyal friend. To the fans who loved him for so many years, thank you. He loved you too.

“Rest well, my dear friend. Keep navigating a steady course.”