Holocaust Museum Boston announces $2 million gift from Davis Family Charitable Foundation

Holocaust Museum Boston will receive a $2 million gift from the Boston-based Davis Family Charitable Foundation. This represents one of the largest philanthropic commitments to the Museum and the largest gift from the Davis Family Foundation to date. The Davis Foundation gift brings total fundraising to date to $81 million against a $110 million total goal.

Currently under construction on Tremont Street, overlooking Boston’s historic Freedom Trail, Holocaust Museum Boston will be New England’s first museum solely dedicated to Holocaust education. Scheduled to open in the summer of 2027, the museum will preserve the memory and lessons of the Holocaust while inspiring visitors to confront antisemitism, challenge all forms of hatred and marginalization, and recognize their own capacity to make a difference.

“We are deeply grateful to the Davis Family Charitable Foundation for this extraordinary commitment to Holocaust Museum Boston,” said Jody Kipnis, co-founder, president, and CEO of the Holocaust Legacy Foundation. “At a time when not only antisemitism but all forms of hatred are rising, the importance of Holocaust education has never been more urgent. This generous gift is an investment not only in preserving history, but in educating future generations, inspiring moral courage, and empowering individuals to recognize the difference they can make in the world.”

Once complete, Holocaust Museum Boston will feature immersive exhibitions, historical artifacts, survivor testimony, and educational programs designed to engage visitors intellectually, emotionally, and ethically. Visitors will be invited to examine the past, connect to the present, and create the future. Through firsthand testimony and historical accounts of persecution, resistance, and moral courage, the museum will encourage visitors to reflect on the lessons of the Holocaust and recognize how their own choices and actions can help shape a more compassionate and just future.

“We were inspired by the vision of the founders of Holocaust Museum Boston to preserve the memory of the Holocaust’s atrocities and to draw on those lessons to recognize and confront antisemitism and hatred of others wherever they arise, now and in the future,” said Molly Davis Macleod, Executive Director of the Davis Family Charitable Foundation. “The Museum’s location on the Freedom Trail, near Park Street Station, the Massachusetts State House and Boston City Hall, will help bring this history to a wide audience. Its staff is already working closely with schools across Massachusetts to incorporate Holocaust education into their curricula. Together, these efforts gave us confidence that Holocaust Museum Boston will help people understand and confront antisemitism and hatred in general while keeping the memory of the Holocaust alive.” Θ