Holy smokes! Scott Katzman brings his kosher brisket to Chelsea Jewish Lifecare

AT THEIR LUNCHEON on Monday, several Katzman Family Center for Living staffers could be heard exclaiming, “These kosher brisket burnt ends are fire!”

The brisket was served up by Scott “Smoking Papa” Katzman as a thank-you to 75 Chelsea Jewish Lifecare workers for their care and dedication, most recently to Scott and his brother Elliot’s father Myer, a resident who passed away last year.

“My brother Elliot and I just wanted to give back to the staff,” said Katzman, who grew up in Chelsea.

Barry Berman, CEO of Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, was “thrilled to have Scott Katzman share his delicious smoked brisket with our staff.” The Oct. 26 luncheon, Berman said, “is one way we can show our appreciation for all they do.”

The festivities also celebrated the longstanding relationship between Chelsea Jewish Lifecare and the Katzman family.

Katzman’s grandmother and mother were residents of the facility. Myer was a longtime resident of Cohen Florence Levine Estates Assisted Living before moving to the Katzman Family Center for Living. Elliot and his wife Donna have donated copiously to the skilled nursing residence, which was renamed for the family in 2019.

“Our ties to the Katzman family go back many years,” Berman said. “I have known the family for a long time, and their friendship and support mean the world to us.”

“My brother and I decided that we wanted to do it at no charge in memory of our dad,” Scott Katzman said. “My brother is covering the meat and ingredients, as well as someone to help me, and I’m covering the wood and charcoal and donating my time and labor.

“We thought this would be a meaningful way to honor our dad’s memory while doing something special for the community.”

NOW 65, KATZMAN’S own path to barbecue began after a career as a special education teacher in Boston and Everett. After 32 years, serious back problems and other health challenges – including strokes and multiple surgeries – eventually left him facing major mobility concerns.

While renovating his home in Malden to make it more accessible, Katzman bought a smoker. He turned to a friend and mentor who taught him how to use it through video calls and patient coaching. At first, smoking was something to occupy Katzman’s time and help him manage pain. Then people began asking him to cook for them.

His wife Robin encouraged him to keep going, and his physical therapists helped him adapt the work to his abilities. Katzman began taking orders, initially charging less than his food cost. Word of mouth and social media helped the business grow. At a barbecue competition, he and his team won grand champion, with first-place finishes in brisket and turkey.

For Katzman, the opportunity to offer observant Jews kosher smoked brisket is a mitzvah.

“I was trying to make other people happy, trying to regain happiness throughout the world, especially the Jewish community, who can’t have this kind of food because they never had it before,” he said.

Your bubbe’s brisket is a whole cut of beef, often the lean “flat” section, slow-cooked and sliced into strips. Burnt ends are typically bite-sized cubes made specifically from the fattier, heavily marbled “point” section, smoked, tossed in barbecue sauce and brown sugar, and smoked again until caramelized.

“People in the Jewish community never had burnt ends before,” Katzman said. “When they think of brisket, they think of sliced brisket. They don’t think of burnt ends. It’s not a kosher thing. So they started having it. They said, ‘Oh my God, this is like beef candy or like beef M&M’s.’ You just can’t stop having one. It melts in your mouth, not in your hands.”

Those adoring customers were the first to call Katzman what he goes by now. “That’s how I got the name, Smoking Papa, and it just started growing and growing,” he said.

THE LEGACY OF Katzman’s father looms large over Smoking Papa. Myer Katzman worked as a fish cutter at Sea-Lect Foods in Chelsea, and then for over a decade behind the deli counter at The Butcherie in Brookline.

“The Butcherie treated him very, very nicely. He left off in his life being very happy, very satisfied, knowing that he was very, very useful. That he was important,” Katzman said. “My father, he would be absolutely ecstatic, and very proud of me right now with what I’m doing.

“Those kinds of people – real deli people – no longer exist.”

Around the time his father died in August 2025 at age 94, Katzman was at an event in New Hampshire, demonstrating how he prepared his food and telling his story. Rabbi Asher Bronstein of the Chabad of the Merrimack Valley invited him to smoke his brisket in Andover. The rabbi was a very close friend of Myer’s for more than 20 years.

“Why don’t you bring your smokers to my Chabad, and I can watch over you, certify you as kosher, and then you can get to more people,” Katzman recalled Bronstein saying.

In the year since, Smoking Papa has caught fire. Katzman has kept his old clients, gotten new clients and smokes for Chabad. He’ll soon be launching smokingpapa.com. He’s gotten so busy, Katzman said, that Bronstein convinced him to hire an assistant. “This thing’s just blowing up. It’s just incredible,” he said.

More than anything, though, Katzman appreciates the opportunities presented to him.

“I’m just very grateful that I’m here doing what I’m able to do,” he said. “Here I am, not in a wheelchair, doing this thing to make myself happy, making the world happy.” Θ