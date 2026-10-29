Murky Israeli election results leave the major parties locked in a power struggle

JERUSALEM — As election results from Israel’s parliamentary vote on Tuesday continue to trickle in, what seems clearest is that no side in this political race will have enough votes to form a majority government, meaning the question of who Israel’s next prime minister will be remains uncertain.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his centrist rival Gadi Eisenkot were locked in a battle that left no clear winner as exit polls were released.

With over 86% of the votes counted, Netanyahu’s Likud party is in first place and his bloc with the most seats even as they suffered a sharp drop in support from their current representation in the legislature, the Knesset. The Netanyahu bloc’s projected 53 seats leaves it far short of the 61 votes needed to form a new governing coalition.

The biggest gains were made by the Arab parties, which nearly doubled their representation in the Knesset to 17 seats. That has complicated the path to a government for either major party because both have ruled out including Arab-led parties in their coalitions.

Yashar, the party led by Netanyahu’s main rival, former Israeli army chief Gadi Eisenkot, looks set to be the second-largest party. Eisenkot, however, claimed to have won the election and early Wednesday morning said that the public had rejected Netanyahu. Eisenkot spoke while polls still showed his bloc leading Netanyahu’s, only to fall down to 48 when real results were counted.

Eisenkot might have a more plausible path to creating a government than Netanyahu because his centrist coalition could have an easier time making a deal with an Arab party, even though several of the parties in his would-be coalition have ruled out the possibility.

Netanyahu, whose bloc includes ultra-Orthodox and far-right parties, stressed that the results were not final. “We are still waiting for the real results that we will receive within the next 48 hours,” Netanyahu said. He noted, however, one early result that he believed was correct: “The Likud is the biggest party in the state of Israel.”

However, Eisenkot said the results showed that the Netanyahu era was over and that “the public voted for change.” Eisenkot’s current bloc is collectively known as the “change bloc” and includes his own Yashar party, Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid’s B’Yachad, Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu and Yair Golan’s Democrats.

Eisenkot argued that given the high voter turnout – with 77.7% casting ballots, it was the highest rate since 1999 – it would be a mistake to head to another election, which would happen if no party gains enough support to form a government.

But Eisenkot made clear that he thought he could form a government. “I will work together with my partners for change in order to ensure that the will of the people is realized through the establishment of a Zionist and stable government.”

Bennett, the head of the second-biggest party in the anti-Netanyahu bloc, confirmed on Tuesday that the different parties were already in contact with each other.

“We are all talking and we are all coordinating in this change bloc, like I promised time and time again, in order to promise a Zionist serving government,” he said.

Bennett declared that “Netanyahu lost,” adding that “the government of Oct. 7th will go home.” Tuesday’s elections were the first national elections since the Hamas invasion of southern Israel in 2023.

Mansour Abbas, head of Ra’am, one of the two Arab parties to win seats Tuesday, told Israel’s Channel 12 that he was interested in joining Eisenkot’s bloc while he disparaged Netanyahu. But he noted that he was talking with people in both blocs and said that a senior official from the right-wing bloc had contacted him to seek ways to cooperate.

Yousef Jabareen, chairman of the other Arab party, the Joint List, called the vote “historic.”

“The public has made its voice heard and turned out in droves to the polling stations, giving us its unequivocal vote of confidence,” he said. “Our message is clear and sharp: The bloodshed government must go!”

Netanyahu, for his part, slammed “the propaganda channels” trying to convince members of the public that the Likud was in decline, accusing detractors of the “engineering of people’s consciousness.”

“We must establish a national right-wing strong, strong government,” Netanyahu said when he spoke to supporters early Wednesday morning. “It is simply forbidden that we should endanger Israel and establish a government that leans on Arab parties that are anti-Zionist.”

Netanyahu described Israel as “stronger than it has ever been,” describing Iran as “now weaker than it ever has been.” He also credited his “wonderful friend Donald Trump” for deciding to tackle the Iranian threat in the region.

Analysts who spoke to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency said it was too early to say what would happen next, emphasizing that no side appeared to be victorious.

“Netanyahu did much better than anyone thought,” said Professor Jonathan Rynhold, from the department of political studies at Bar-Ilan University, referring to polls taken ahead of Tuesday’s vote.

“It’s actually unbelievable how well he has done,” he said, but added that “he has cannibalized his own bloc,” meaning most of the voters shifted away from other right-wing parties that would have strengthened his coalition.

“Unless there is some massive change, Netanyahu does not have a government,” Rynhold concluded.

But he noted that the opposition might not be able to form a government either, given that the opposition has ruled out including Arab parties in the government. “If the opposition sticks to what they’ve said, then I am sure Netanyahu will be happy to go to another election,” Rynhold said.

So what are the possible scenarios if the final results leave the political arena so starkly divided? Here are the three most likely outcomes.

1. The change bloc plus the Arab parties

All the parties in the change bloc except for the Democrats, led by Yair Golan, stated throughout their campaigns that they would not form a government with either of the Arab parties, even though Mansour Abbas, the leader of Ra’am, an Islamist faction, joined a centrist coalition from 2021-2022, breaking what had once been a taboo. Abbas is again offering to join forces with the change bloc.

“Clearly this is emerging as an option mathematically and politically,” Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency on Wednesday. But he added, “It’s obviously not only a violation of campaign promises, but I think the Israeli public opinion is deeply unprepared for such an option.” Tolerance for working with an Islamist party has diminished since the deadly Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led raids.

Another variation on this option is for the change bloc – Eisenkot’s Yashar party, B’Yachad, led by former prime ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, and Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu party, as well as the Democrats – to form a minority government.

While 61 seats are needed to form a majority government, there is nothing to prevent a government with fewer than 61 seats from being formed if it can gain support on key legislative decisions.

This could happen if Arab factions support the change bloc on key votes but otherwise don’t play a role in the government. This would give the change bloc up to 65 seats when Arab parties’ support from the sidelines is added in.

Even this step has been rejected by Lieberman, yet Rynhold said it was possible that Eisenkot could put pressure on him to accept.

“Even though Lieberman has said no to such an option, he might say yes if he’s the prime minister,” Rynhold said.

On the other hand, the Arab parties, especially the Joint List, might demand concessions for such an agreement that Eisenkot himself finds hard to stomach.

2. Formation of a unity government

A quick look at the political map following Tuesday’s vote shows that center-right parties ranging from Eisenkot’s Yashar party to Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu, with Likud and B’Yachad in between, gained a substantial share of the seats. One possible scenario is that some of these parties, even though they are avowed political foes, could join forces.

“I think it is perhaps more likely that there will be serious negotiations around a unity government,” Plesner said. “I would imagine that Netanyahu would prefer unity based on him forming a coalition with all of his bloc members, and then luring one of the change bloc parties to his government.” That would mean including ultra-Orthodox parties Shas and United Torah Judaism and far-right parties led by Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

However, Plesner said the change bloc parties would most likely push for a “real unity government,” whereby Netanyahu “gives up on one of the far-right parties that has caused a lot of challenges for Israel’s international image, or perhaps an ultra-Orthodox party that has refused to pass a military draft bill.” He was referring to a law that would force more haredi men to serve in the military, from which they’ve traditionally been exempted. This, he said, would create a “Zionist, more centrist-leaning option.”

“I think this is something that Israeli public opinion would be able to live with and perhaps even prefer, but I can’t say anything about the political viability of it,” Plesner said.

The change bloc ran on replacing Netanyahu, and no doubt many of its voters would feel betrayed by such an outcome.

3. Another round of elections

In his election night speech, Eisenkot declared that “after an election with such high voter turnout, it would be a mistake to hold another election.” Some 77.7% of voters cast ballots, the highest since 1999, according to election officials.

However, with no bloc reaching a majority and serious ideological disagreements among the parties, another round of elections might be the most likely possibility. For Netanyahu in particular, allowing the process to play out while he retains his position as interim prime minister until another election is held could well be the most favorable outcome for the long-serving leader, according to Plesner.

A similar scenario played out beginning in 2019, when Netanyahu’s bloc of supporters failed to achieve a majority. Israel then held a series of elections, culminating in the March 2021 vote, when Netanyahu’s bloc was ousted by a center-left alliance led by Bennett and Lapid. The November 2022 election returned Netanyahu to power.

“I don’t really know what the path forward is now,” said Gideon Rahat, a political scientist at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

“If we were talking 10 years ago, I would say that something else might happen – a unity government or a different solution perhaps,” he said. But given the entrenched political camps at this point, another round of elections might be where the country is headed.

On the other hand, given the unpredictable nature of Israel’s political scene, Plesner noted that it could be a “time for politicians to get creative.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if all sorts of ideas that we haven’t thought of before come up in the upcoming few weeks,” he said, adding that he believed that, with so much uncertainty, it could “take weeks and perhaps months” before the next prime minister is determined. Θ