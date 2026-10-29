Report clears Schechter teacher of alleged sexual misconduct toward student; investigation ongoing

An independent in­­vestigation has found no evidence to support allegations that a teacher at Newton’s Solomon Schechter Day School of Greater Boston inappropriately touched any students or gave one student a sexually transmitted infection (STI) last year.

As first reported by The Boston Globe last February, Schechter administrators wrote in an email to parents that a student in Schechter’s lower school, which serves students in pre-kindergarten through Grade 3, was inappropriately touched and subsequently diagnosed with gonorrhea in early October 2025.

After the teacher was removed from the classroom, two additional families told the school that their children reported the teacher had “tickled” their private body parts.

Neither the teacher nor the students involved have been identified.

Schechter hired Aleta Law, a boutique investigations and resolutions law firm, in November 2025 to investigate the teacher, who had worked in the school’s Gan Shelanu day care program and is no longer employed at the school.

While the June 2026 report found insufficient evidence that the teacher had sexually abused children, it did conclude that they repeatedly violated appropriate physical boundaries with young students. It also said the school failed to address those concerns when they were first raised.

Among its findings were that the medical evidence did not support that the teacher had gonorrhea, although it did not categorically rule it out. No other child at the school, including those who made disclosures to their parents, tested positive for an STI.

The report noted the teacher denied the allegations of sexual abuse, and none of the 44 people interviewed – including school staff, security personnel and parents – ever saw the teacher tickle or touch children in intimate areas. It added that neither the child who tested positive nor any other child disclosed sexual abuse by the accused or any other teacher.

Investigators found no opportunity or time frame when the abuse could have occurred. School protocol required at least two adults to be present whenever the teacher supervised children, and the evidence indicated they were alone with children only briefly and in observable situations, such as walking a child to the gate. They also rarely helped children in the bathroom, the report noted, because it was not part of their job.

Investigators also raised concerns about the reliability of the children’s statements to their parents. The children named other teachers and students as present during the alleged abuse, but those witnesses did not corroborate their testimonies.

The report did find that the teacher “continually” failed to maintain appropriate boundaries, especially around physical contact. The behavior included tickling children on their torsos and armpits; kissing them on the forehead; having them face the teacher while sitting on the teacher’s lap; and the teacher telling students they “loved” them.

Much of this took place in view of other children, staff and parents, the report noted. Nearly all the staff and parents interviewed said the conduct seemed harmless at the time, although some found it concerning after the allegations surfaced. Many said hugging, lap-sitting and occasional light tickling under the arm or neck were not unusual in a toddler program, and staffers said some physical contact is appropriate for young children’s development and was consistent with the school’s policies at the time.

Nevertheless, the report found colleagues and a supervisor had spoken to the teacher about not tickling, kissing or seating children facing them on their lap. The teacher made some efforts to change, including telling a supervisor that a colleague had raised concerns, but the behaviors continued.

The report also faulted the school’s handling of those earlier concerns of inappropriateness. During the 2024-25 school year, two employees raised concerns with the teacher’s supervisor. The supervisor spoke to the teacher, but the issues were not reported to the head of school or to human resources as school policy required, nor were they documented consistent with state early education standards. Aleta Law concluded the school “did not take appropriate remedial action.”

Once the abuse allegations arose in fall 2025, however, the investigators found the school acted appropriately. It immediately placed the teacher on leave and barred them from school grounds, filed mandatory reports with state authorities for each allegation, promptly hired outside investigators, and added staff to classrooms and created re-entry plans for affected students.

The school also hired a separate organization, Learning Courage, to review its sexual misconduct prevention policies, procedures and training against best practices and to make recommendations.

The state Department of Children and Families (DCF) and the Department of Early Education and Care (DEEC) have concluded their own investigations and found the abuse allegations unsupported, according to the report.

No criminal charges have been filed. The Newton Police Department’s investigation into the case involving the child with the infection remains open. Police told investigators the teacher has not been ruled out, but that there are other persons of interest not affiliated with the school.

The report also noted the child’s parents obtained a harassment prevention order in civil court, which requires the teacher to stay away from the child for one year. Θ

If you or someone you know has information related to child abuse, contact the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF) Child Abuse Emergency Line at (800) 792-5200.