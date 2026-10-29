Shuk to the Core heads to Swampscott

SWAMPSCOTT – A Shuk to the Core Israeli market is coming to Chabad of the North Shore in Swampscott on Sunday, Nov. 1.

The Israeli marketplace (‘shuk’ is Hebrew for market) features vendors and artists “who are the most affected during times of war,” reads the market’s website, shuktothecore.com

“Our initiative brings the vibrant essence of the traditional Israeli marketplace to communities worldwide, offering a platform for these talented individuals to showcase their crafts and sustain their livelihoods. Join us in this journey of resilience, culture, and community, as we stand together to uplift those who need it most,” reads the marketplace’s description online.

“The Shuk is our opportunity to support our family,” said Chabad of the North Shore Rabbi Yossi Lipsker. “That’s it. Behind the headlines about Israel – the demonization, the election cycle, etc., etc. – it is easy to forget that we are talking about our family, our brothers and our sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins, etc. The Shuk is our way to directly support these amazing artisans and craftsmen and lift them and their families up with dignity and bring these reminders into our homes.”

The market was launched in 2002 and again in 2014 during Operation Tzuk Eitan, according to the market’s website. It was launched again during the Swords of Iron War, the expanded war that started with the Hamas terror attacks on Oct. 7, 2023.

The marketplace in Swampscott takes place from 2 to 5 p.m. at Chabad of the North Shore, 44 Burrill St. with admission a suggested voluntary donation of $5.

The market will feature an afternoon of shopping for Israeli jewelry and accessories, home décor and art, holiday gifts, and beauty and wellness items.

If you can’t make it to Shuk to the Core in Swampscott, the marketplace travels to Temple Israel of Sharon, 125 Pond St., Sharon, on Monday, Nov. 2, from 3 to 7 p.m.

From there, the shuk heads to Shaarei Tefillah, 35 Morseland Ave., Newton Centre, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Wayland’s Temple Shir Tikva, 141 Boston Post Road, next hosts Shuk to the Core on Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 3 to 7 p.m., before it travels to Mamaroneck, New York, the next day.

To pre-register, go to shuktothecore.com.