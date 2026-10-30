Chabad of Beverly-Salem celebrates new Torah’s arrival

BEVERLY – Police closed one lane of busy Elliott Street between Beckford Street and the Cummings Center on Sunday afternoon for a procession of 75 people dancing and celebrating with Chabad of Beverly-Salem’s new refurbished Torah.

The lively Torah dedication ceremony on a warm fall afternoon saw Chabad rabbis and others rolling a huppah on wheels down the street and into the main entrance of the business center while attendees got a chance to carry the scroll along the way.

A large box truck with an electronic signboard blared joyful Jewish music to lead the parade.

“It’s a highly auspicious occasion,” said Cynthia Michaels of Beverly. “It’s a very important, significant item to have a new Torah for the congregation.”

With a police escort, the procession traveled about a half a mile from a parking lot on the corner of Beckford and Elliott streets to the side entrance of the sprawling 100 Cummings Center building where the Chabad house is located on the third floor.

Men, many clad in traditional Hasidic garb, gathered in a circle to dance the hora when they arrived.

Joining in the dancing was 6th District Republican congressional candidate Micah Jones, who is Jewish and lives in Essex, wearing a blue Chabad of Beverly-Salem ball cap. The celebration carried on inside with more festivities.

It’s custom to have a public welcoming ceremony when a new Torah scroll rolls into town, Chabad of Beverly-Salem Rabbi Menachem “Mendel” Barber told the Journal.

The Chabad center has been using a borrowed Torah and Barber said they have been looking into acquiring a scroll of their own.

However, a new, handwritten Sefer Torah, containing the Five Books of Moses, starts at $50,000.

That proved cost-prohibitive. But then the opportunity to purchase a refurbished scroll came by way of Mendel’s brother-in-law, David Morozow, who is also a rabbi. The scroll from Europe had been in a synagogue in New Jersey.

However, the scroll’s parchment, lettering and wooden shafts needed to be refurbished. It took a scribe almost a year to do.

Nine community members stepped up to help make the new Torah possible, Barber said. Their family legacies are now listed on the scroll’s velvet green mantle.

Some attendees spoke about the importance of being openly Jewish nowadays, given tensions after the attacks of Oct. 7, 2023, and the ensuing war in Gaza.

“In today’s heated environment, to celebrate Jewishness and the blessing of their new Torah, is a very special and very important occasion,” said Henry Barber of Boston, a cousin of Rabbi Barber.

“We are in a difficult time now,” said Dr. Eli Davidyan of Beverly, a well-known local dentist and Israeli American. “We are being attacked from all over and we have to show that we are not afraid to be who we are. We are proud Jews and not the trembling-knees Jews.”

“This gathering is everything we have been hoping and dreaming for since conceiving of this idea of a Chabad of Beverly and Salem,” said Rabbi Sruli Baron of Tobin Bridge Chabad in Everett, an affiliate of Chabad of the North Shore in Swampscott, where Baron serves as the managing director. Chabad of Beverly-Salem is also one of its affiliates.

“Mendel and Fraidy (Barber’s wife) have come into this community and built, brick by brick, person by person, and pulled together such a vibrant group of people, and it’s alive,” Baron said.

“This is Chabad of the North Shore’s mission coming alive in every corner of the North Shore, that Judaism should be coming alive in every centimeter of the North Shore,” said Chabad of the North Shore Executive Director Rabbi Yossi Lipsker.

At the start of the procession, Barber spoke about the reason the Torah was being carried under a huppah, the traditional structure under which a Jewish couple gets married.

“And the reason we dance into the synagogue, into the Chabad house under the huppah with the Torah is because the Torah is our document … it’s the marriage certificate …” Barber said, searching for the word “ketubah.”

“This is the marriage certificate between us and God,” Barber said. “This is what kept us going for the three-thousand-plus years with every crazy person historically that had in mind to annihilate us. This was the marriage document.”

“When you have that certificate,” Barber added, “you always know, even in the rough times and the better times, no matter what, this is how we connect to God.”

Barber said the starting point of the procession on Beckford Street held a special significance to the Chabad chapter. He said the vacant lot across the street was the location of a former Orthodox synagogue, Beth Medresh Ahav Shalom. The synagogue, which started in 1903, was located at 3 Beckford St. before it burned down in 1973.

Barber used the analogy that the former Orthodox synagogue had gone to sleep and waited 50 years until Chabad of Beverly-Salem opened in 2023. That’s when Barber met Morris Leibovitz, whose father served as Ahav Shalom’s president and his grandfather was the rabbi.

The property has been given over to Chabad of Beverly-Salem and is now called Congregation Ohev Shalom Chabad, Barber said. The Leibovitz family was fundamental in making the new Torah a reality, Barber said. Morris Leibovitz was given the honor of being the first to walk with the Torah during the procession.

“This is the beginning of the awakening of the Orthodox synagogue that took a 50-year nap,” Barber said. Θ