38th Boston Jewish Film Festival returns Nov. 4-15 with 15 premieres

The 38th annual Boston Jewish Film Festival returns Nov. 4-15, bringing international cinema, compelling storytelling and filmmaker conversations to theaters across Greater Boston. This year’s festival marks a new chapter for Boston Jewish Film as part of JCC Greater Boston’s growing Arts & Ideas platform.

Featuring 11 feature films and four shorts from nine countries, all 15 of which are premieres, the festival explores themes of women overcoming adversity, social justice, LGBTQ+ identity and the diversity of Jewish experience.

“This year’s Boston Jewish Film Festival is especially meaningful as it begins an exciting new chapter as part of JCC Greater Boston,” said Blair Lesser Sullivan, director of arts & ideas at JCC Greater Boston. “For 38 years, the festival has brought powerful stories and diverse perspectives to audiences across Greater Boston. We’re proud to build on that legacy with an outstanding lineup of international films that entertain, inspire and spark important conversations, while creating new opportunities to connect audiences through film and cultural programming throughout the year.”

Opening night on Nov. 4 features the Boston premiere of “The Soundman” at the Coolidge Corner Theatre. Set in Belgium before World War II, the drama follows a young radio apprentice whose relationship with an actress unfolds amid rising antisemitism. Director Frank Van Passel will participate in a post-screening conversation.

Additional highlights include:

“Women on Trial” (Nov. 7, Brattle Theatre): U.S. premiere starring Charlotte Gainsbourg as pioneering lawyer Gisèle Halimi in a drama about a landmark French abortion trial.

“Women finding the courage to challenge extraordinary odds is a theme that runs through this year’s program,” said Lesser Sullivan. “In ‘Women on Trial’ and ‘Looking for Yadida,’ deeply personal experiences lead women to pursue justice and answers, and their determination gives both films tremendous emotional power.”

“The First Lady” (Nov. 8, MFA): Documentary chronicling transgender activist Efrat Tilma.

“Rosenthal” (Nov. 11, Coolidge Corner Theatre): Centerpiece film exploring a German television personality’s moral dilemma surrounding Kristallnacht.

“Sapiro v. Ford” (Nov. 12, JCC Greater Boston): Documentary about a Jewish lawyer’s historic legal battle against Henry Ford’s antisemitism.

The festival concludes Nov. 15 at the Somerville Theatre with “Ethan Bloom,” a coming-of-age story about faith, family and identity.

“‘Ethan Bloom’ and ‘The First Lady’ invite us to think about who feels welcome in a Jewish family or community, and what happens when someone challenges expectations,” said Lesser Sullivan. “I hope audiences leave thinking about the room we make for people whose lives or beliefs differ from our own.”

Screenings take place at six venues, including JCC Greater Boston’s newly refurbished Riemer-Goldstein Theater.

“The Boston Jewish Film Festival brings people together through stories that spark curiosity, conversation and a connection to Jewish life,” said Lily Rabinoff-Goldman, CEO, JCC Greater Boston. “That’s central to what we do at JCC Greater Boston, and we’re excited to build on the festival’s long history by introducing it to more people in our community. Film offers such an engaging way to explore the range of Jewish experiences and perspectives and gives people something to talk about long after the credits roll.”

For tickets and the full lineup, visit bostonjcc.org/bjff.