Dr. Harold James Levin, 93, of Swampscott, a pioneering endodontist, beloved teacher, and deeply devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, died on October 30, 2026.

Born in Erie, Pennsylvania, on November 18, 1932, to Winifred Levin and Aaron Levin, Harold, referred to as Jimmy by his cousins, moved with his family to Massachusetts when he was two years old and grew up in Mattapan. He found his way to a remarkable career as a dentist, endodontist, professor, and mentor to countless students.

Harold graduated from Boston University College of Liberal Arts and Tufts University School of Dental Medicine before completing the Endodontics Program at Boston University’s Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine in 1962. That same year, he founded North Shore Endodontics, establishing the first endodontic specialty practice on the North Shore.

Over the decades, Harold built much more than a successful practice. His longtime partners, Bob Rosenkrantz and Peter Morgan, became two of his dearest friends, and their partnership was marked by affection, trust, laughter, and mutual respect. Harold brought that same warmth to the people who worked alongside him. He cared about them and their families and made sure they knew how much he valued them.

Boston University remained especially dear to Harold throughout his life. Alongside his private practice, he taught endodontics at the Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine for more than four decades. He loved teaching and treasured his relationships with the school’s deans, faculty, and generations of students. In 2010, the school honored him for his outstanding dedication and service.

As meaningful as his professional accomplishments were, the center of Harold’s life was always the people he loved.

He and his beloved wife, Carol Levin (née Strogoff), shared 62 years of marriage and raised their three daughters in Swampscott. To Carol, he was Hal. He was her greatest supporter, encouraging her to pursue her ambitions and become a lawyer. Years later, after retiring from his own career, Harold happily assumed new roles as Carol’s unofficial paralegal and computer tech, supporting her work just as he had supported her dreams decades earlier. Together, they built a life filled with love, family, travel, laughter, and a wonderful circle of close friends, many of whom remained an important part of their lives for decades.

To his three daughters, he was Dad, and he was their constant source of love, encouragement, humor, and reassurance. He was proud of them, believed in them, and was always in their corner. His daughters knew that they could count on him, not only when something important happened, but in the countless ordinary moments that make up a lifetime together.

Harold carried that same devotion into every part of his family life. For years, his mother lived in an apartment above his office, and he visited her every day. Caring for the people he loved was never something Harold considered extraordinary. It was simply part of who he was. After his sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Brown, died, he remained a loving presence in the lives of his nephews, Louis Brown and Robert Brown.

And perhaps nothing brought him more joy than being a grandfather. To his eight grandchildren, he was Grandpa or Papa. He delighted in their lives, celebrated their accomplishments, and took tremendous pride in the people they were becoming. Like their mothers before them, his grandchildren always knew that their grandfather loved them and believed in them.

Harold was smart, curious, exceptionally funny, and deeply engaged with the world around him. He followed current events closely and held strong convictions. He was also extraordinarily generous, quietly supporting numerous charitable organizations, educational institutions, and causes throughout his life. His generosity was not limited to philanthropy. He was generous with his time, his encouragement, his friendship, and his love.

Those who knew Harold best often described him in the simplest possible way:

He was the nicest man in the world.

It was not just something his family said because they loved him. Kindness truly seemed to be Harold’s instinct. He made people feel welcome and appreciated. He formed friendships that lasted for decades. He took care of the people who mattered to him. And, day after day, year after year, he showed up for the people he loved.

Harold is survived by his beloved wife Carol Levin; his daughters and sons-in-law, Stephanie Levin and Edward Kaminski, Suzanne Glazer and Larry Glazer, and Jessica Levin Martinez and Alan Martinez; and his eight grandchildren, Errol Koenig, Alana Koenig, Willow Kaminski, Archie Glazer, Esther Glazer, Eli Glazer, Aaron Martinez, and Benjamin Martinez. He is also survived by his beloved nephews, Louis Brown and Robert Brown.

He was predeceased by his parents, Winifred Levin and Aaron Levin, and his sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Brown.

A funeral service was held at Congregation Shirat Hayam of the North Shore, Swampscott, on Monday, November 2. Burial followed at Linwood Memorial Park, 490 North Street, Randolph. Shiva will be observed from 4:00 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. in the Clubhouse at Crown Pointe, 400 Paradise Road, Swampscott, MA 01907.

In keeping with Harold’s extraordinary generosity throughout his life, those wishing to honor his memory are encouraged to make a contribution to a charitable organization that is meaningful to them.