Temples bless pets in the spirit of Noah

PEABODY – With the story of Noah, Parashat Noach, falling on Saturday, Oct. 17, some local synagogues held pet blessing ceremonies that Sunday, including

Temple Emanu-El in Marblehead and Temple Ner Tamid in Peabody. Temple B’nai Abraham of Beverly has a pet blessing scheduled for Nov. 1.

About 24 people and their pooches arrived for Ner Tamid’s pet blessing service, which was new to the temple this year. The blessing of the pets was the brainchild of the synagogue’s new rabbi, Matan Peled.

During the ceremony, the rabbi gave a short blessing and then the pet parents said a blessing for their dogs while patting them on their heads. “May we bless this animal with Noah-like protection from all that might harm him/her,” read a portion of the blessing.

“This was a neat idea by our rabbi,” said Sharon Bergman of Danvers, who attended the short ceremony at 12:45 p.m. in the temple’s outdoor sukkah with her husband, Marty, and their dog, Benji.

“I love it,” said the temple’s immediate past President Loretta Band, who attended with her husband, Rich, and their English bulldog, Chloe. The ceremony allowed temple members to meet each other’s pets in person.

Band, who lives in Peabody, said she got Chloe during the coronavirus pandemic, and her dog was introduced to the congregation on Zoom.

In Israel, Peled worked as a therapeutic zoo manager at the Children’s Village of Karmiel in northern Israel, and he drew a connection to the therapy provided by working with animals and the pet blessing at the synagogue.

“It’s connected to that and my mission in a way that we just read yesterday about the story of Noach,” Peled said, “and the ark of Noach and how God is telling Noach to save the animals and that is why today we are doing the blessing for the animals because they are much more than pets, they are really our family.”

Peled’s Aussiedoodle, an Australian shepherd and poodle mix named Ollie, could not be with the rabbi during the pet blessing ceremony. Peled’s family has three pets at home, including his pooch, a bull python snake and a leopard gecko called “Afi,” named for the afikomen matzo, he said.

Temple B’nai Abraham Beverly is scheduled to hold its annual pet service on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 11:30 a.m. Those who would like to attend can email Emma Mair, director of learning and engagement, at learning@tbabeverly.org.

The service will be led by Mair and the fourth and fifth grade Hebrew school class as the students study the Jewish relationship to land and animals. The temple will also be collecting donations for Northeast Animal Shelter.