Antisemitic graffiti found in Sharon High bathroom

SHARON – The Sharon Police Department is investigating the discovery on election day of “antisemitic graffiti, including a swastika, profane language directed at Israel and other political messages” in a boy’s bathroom at Sharon High School.

Residents learned of the incident after the school and town posted a statement on Sharon’s website and the Sharon Police Department’s Facebook page. The statement about the incident was written by Sharon Superintendent Peter J. Botelho and Sharon High School principal Kristen Keenan that day.

“We want to be unequivocally clear: Antisemitism, hateful symbols, discriminatory language, and expressions of hatred have no place at Sharon High School or in our community,” the school officials said in the joint statement. “We strongly condemn this vandalism and recognize the pain and concern it may cause, particularly for our Jewish students, families, and staff. We want you to hear directly from us what happened and what we are doing about it.”

When information was received from a community member, the superintendent’s office contacted the high school administration, which promptly conducted a search of all bathrooms.

“Administrators located the bathroom depicted in the photograph. Although much of the graffiti had already been erased, enough remained to confirm the incident,” the statement said.

Sharon Police were also informed by someone outside of the school at about the same time as the school administration.

The incident occurred while the high school was serving as a polling location for Tuesday’s election on Nov. 3.

“The Sharon Police Department has been very responsive and helpful from the onset and will work alongside the SHS administration as we investigate this incident. We appreciate their continued partnership and are grateful for their support,” the statement read.

School officials said their immediate concern was for the well-being of students.

The school administrators said counselors and administrators would be available Wednesday for any student who needed support. School officials are asking anyone who may have witnessed the vandalism or has information about what happened to contact the principal or other members of the high school administration.

School officials are asking for the community’s patience and understanding as they investigate the facts. Officials are encouraging any student who witnessed the vandalism or has information about it to come forward and speak with the high school administration.

“At Sharon High School, respect, empathy, inclusion, and an appreciation for different religions, cultures, and identities are central to our mission and values. Hateful symbols and language are never acceptable in our community,” the statement said.

“Although this incident is deeply disappointing, it does not define our school or our community. How we respond, support one another, and reinforce our shared values is what matters most,” the school officials said.