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Republican Rep. Mike Lawler of New York state's 17th district speaks to supporters as he concedes the race to Cait Conley at the Hilton hotel during a victory party on Nov. 3, 2026 in Pearl River, New York. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

Republican Lawler concedes to Democrat Conley in fierce battle for Jewish vote in NYC suburbs

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Republican Lawler concedes to Democrat Conley in fierce battle for Jewish vote in NYC suburbs

Republican Rep. Mike Lawler of New York state's 17th district speaks to supporters as he concedes the race to Cait Conley at the Hilton hotel during a victory party on Nov. 3, 2026 in Pearl River, New York. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

(JTA) — Republican congressman Mike Lawler has conceded to Democratic challenger Cait Conley, a former national security official, after competing fiercely for Jewish voters in the lower Hudson Valley of New York.

New York’s 17th Congressional District, the lower Hudson Valley region north of New York City, is home to one of the biggest Jewish populations nationwide. More than one in five voters in the district, which includes all of Rockland and Putnam counties, as well as parts of Westchester and Dutchess, are Jewish.

Lawler has been a staunchly pro-Israel member since joining Congress in 2023, and was endorsed by the Republican Jewish Coalition and the pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC.

Conley was endorsed by the pro-Israel group Democratic Majority for Israel, and has said she supports Israel while opposing the Benjamin Netanyahu government.

Lawler, who is Catholic, has deep ties to the district’s large Orthodox Jewish population, and touted their support recently when asked about the neck-and-neck polling.

Both Lawler and Conley have tried tying their opponent to polarizing figures in their respective parties. Lawler has asserted that Conley, a moderate, will not separate herself from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party and particularly New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has a lower favorability rating outside the city. Conley denounced Mamdani’s statement on the three-year anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023 attack after Lawler challenged her to do so during a debate.

Conley, meanwhile, has tied Lawler to President Donald Trump, accusing him of being a rubber stamp for Trump’s legislative priorities.

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