18th Annual ALS & MS Walk for Living draws over 700 supporters

More than 700 walkers and supporters turned out for the 18th Annual ALS & MS Walk for Living, celebrating the extraordinary spirit of residents at the Leonard Florence Center for Living in Chelsea. The event brought together individuals living with ALS and MS – including residents who use wheelchairs or ventilators – along with families, staff, children and pets. The smiles on the residents’ faces said it all, capturing the heart of the Walk for Living – a celebration of life, resilience, and community.

This year’s walk honored the Hackel-Remis family, including Michael Hackel and Danielle Remis Hackel, longtime friends and supporters of Chelsea Jewish Lifecare. Michael’s father, Richard Hackel, is a resident of the center and is living with ALS.

The center, operated by Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, cares for more people living with ALS than any other facility in the world. In 2020, it also opened the Stein Family Center for Well-Being, home to the only Green House® ventilator program in the country. Event sponsors comprised M&T Bank; A.H.O.A., ACS Development Corp. and Geriatric Medical; Eastern Bank and Eastern Salt Co.; and Independent Media Group.

To learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, please visit walkforliving.org.