Andover’s Temple Emanuel to host special Havdalah and musical evening Nov. 14

Temple Emanuel of Andover invites the community to a special evening of music, friendship and celebration on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m., featuring guest musician, songwriter and cantorial soloist Ben Romano, also known as “Benny P,” and Temple Emanuel’s Cantor Caitlin McLaughlin.

The evening will begin with Havdalah, the traditional Jewish ceremony marking the conclusion of Shabbat and the beginning of a new week, followed by an intimate musical program featuring original compositions, familiar favorites and opportunities for audience participation. The celebration will conclude with a dessert oneg, providing an opportunity for guests to gather and connect.

Romano has been leading musical experiences for youth and adults for more than a decade at schools, congregations and camps throughout the United States. Most recently, he served as musician in residence at the Marlene Myerson JCC in Manhattan and is currently a cantorial intern at the Brooklyn Heights Synagogue in New York.

A recording artist and songwriter, Romano has released three albums of original music and is pursuing cantorial studies at the Academy of Jewish Religion. His distinctive musical style blends sacred Jewish traditions with contemporary songwriting, playful rap and engaging audience participation.

Admission is free for Temple Emanuel members. For additional information, including registration and nonmember admission, visit Temple Emanuel’s website.