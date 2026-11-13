‘Dirty Dancing: The Musical’ brings its joy and innocence to Boston

In 1987, “Dirty Dancing” graced theater screens. The film, set in 1963 – a modern-day love letter to a period of innocence – illuminates everything from the Borscht Belt’s vaunted summer culture to music and dance to forbidden love and feminism. In between it all, we are left with emotions that stir a longing for connection, joy and community.

It’s been nearly 40 years since “Dirty Dancing” drew wild acclaim from audiences – with many people returning to the cinema to see the film multiple times. With all of this in mind, perhaps this is an optimal moment for audiences to return to the simpler American Dream that is portrayed in “Dirty Dancing: The Musical.” The musical, directed by Lonny Price and written by Eleanor Bergstein, will run Nov. 18-22 at the Emerson Colonial Theater in Boston before making its Broadway premiere in New York in February.

The musical, which has been touring across America since the summer, brings us back to an America where JFK was still president, air conditioning was at a premium and color TV was a rare luxury. The characters allow us to return to an existential purity that seemed to permeate in the Catskills, and other smaller Jewish resorts across the country at the time. Set at Kellerman’s resort, the musical follows “Baby” (played by Annalese Starzec) who falls in love with her dance instructor Johnny Castle (Blake Zelesnikar). While Baby’s family is Jewish, it is a broader tale of the human experience in America – where fresh country air meets a sultry mix of youth, dance, and music that includes “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,” “Hungry Eyes,” and “Do You Love Me.”

Back in the heyday of the Borscht Belt era, each resort’s owner served as an American Tevya, and in “Dirty Dancing,” that role was assigned to Max Kellerman. In the musical, Kellerman is played by Loren Lester, whose stage credits range from “The Band’s Visit” and “Cabaret,” to TV’s “Robin,” “Nightwing,” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Lester, who grew up in Los Angeles, has deep Jewish roots in the Borscht Belt. His mother was a dance instructor at The Concord resort and his grandmother was a chef there. He grew up hearing Yiddish in his home in Los Angeles – where his mother ran a jazz club and his father worked as an actor.

When asked how he prepared to play the part of the patriarch of the resort – who is responsible for all the guests, employees and on call for all things, he harkened back to “Fiddler’s” Tevya. “Tevya is in charge of so many children,” he said. For Max Kellerman, it’s a different setting but similar responsibilities. “These are all young people in their 20s, and he has to take care of them – besides being their boss, and you know, having to lay down the law sometimes, and make rules,” he said.

As for getting into character, Lester said his background provided ample footing for him to assume the role of a Jewish resort owner. “I have always been an old Jewish man, as long as I can remember, even when I was a teenager. So, this is really great to actually be at the age to play an old Jewish man,” he said.

Lester called the musical “a perfect reproduction of the movie,” and described the dancing as off the charts. “The two people who play the leads, they look just like Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey [stars of the film], and they dance just stupendously. In fact, every time the dancers come on the stage, it causes roars and applause in the audience. So it really holds up. All of those iconic moments from the film were included on the stage – you know, many famous lines, like ‘Nobody puts Baby in a corner.’”

Lester has spent much of his career moving through unexpected parts and places, from Los Angeles to New York and from “Cabaret” to “Dirty Dancing,” and marvels at the trip. “Show business takes you on very strange journeys,” he said. This one will bring him to Broadway – and close to a family story that was waiting there all along. Θ