Former Shin Bet head: Israel must change course on Palestinians

As a former head of the Israeli Shin Bet intelligence agency, Ami Ayalon’s expertise is in military security. Last Thursday, he showed he can also discuss linguistics.

Ayalon, the former head of the Israeli Navy as well as the Shin Bet, spoke at a webinar titled “Friendly Fire: Rethinking Israel’s Security.” The talk, which lasted for about an hour, was sponsored by Harvard Kennedy School’s Carr-Ryan Center for Human Rights as part of a wider series of events on Israel and Palestine.

The winner of Israel’s highest military award, the Medal of Valor, Ayalon has come to question his country’s policies against the Palestinians. Reflecting this, he has authored a book with the same title as his talk: “Friendly Fire: How Israel Became Its Own Worst Enemy and the Hope for Its Future.” In the talk, he criticized Israel’s conduct in the war against Hamas in Gaza following the deadly Hamas attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. He also denounced Israeli settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Repeatedly, he stressed the importance of language in discussing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict – including the use of terms he described as disputed but accurate. For Ayalon, one such term is “Jewish terrorists” to describe settlers committing violent acts against Palestinians and international observers in the West Bank. He recently signed an open letter that used this term in condemning settler violence.

“When you use violence against civilians, innocent civilians, in order to achieve a political goal, that is the definition of terror,” Ayalon said. “There is no other definition.”

“Language is a very important fact in our life,” he reflected. “Not using the right term can enable us not to see the reality.”

Although Ayalon addressed current facts on the ground, he also explored the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through other lenses, such as language, religion and history – at times referencing historical figures like Socrates and James Madison. The talk was a conversation between Ayalon and Carr-Ryan Center Director Mathias Risse, a professor of human rights, global affairs and philosophy. Additional questions were selected from the online audience.

As Ayalon explained, his parents were European Jews who immigrated illegally to British Mandatory Palestine. He served in the Israel Defense Forces and rose all the way to head of the Shin Bet, holding that position from 1996 to 2000.

He urged Israel to live up to its Declaration of Independence and to be a country for all its citizens, including Palestinian Israelis who constitute around 20 percent of the population. He lamented the situation of many Palestinians, and returned to the topic of language in explaining why he uses the term apartheid.

“Two different legal systems for people who are living in the same place,” he said. “It’s exactly what we have in the West Bank,” while in Israel, “we don’t see Arab citizens as equals. Yes, we are heading toward apartheid in Israel itself.”

“We should not launder the language,” Ayalon said. “We should not deceive ourselves.”

However, he declined to label Israeli actions in Gaza as a genocide, comparing them instead with acts of mass destruction committed by other nations in war.

Ayalon mentioned “what America did in the Second World War, not only Hiroshima and Nagasaki, what Britain did when they killed … [hundreds of thousands of] civilians, German civilians, in Dresden and other places, in order to convince them Hitler should be removed.” Referencing the more recent wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, he said, “War is horrible.”

While he said Gaza is “not a genocide,” he accused some in the current Israeli government of seeking a separate human rights violation: “What we see in the West Bank is very close to [population] transfer.”

Yet Ayalon noted that there are existing options for peace. He cited the 1993 Oslo Accords and the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative – the latter a model for a two-state solution backed by every nation in the Arab League. He also cited a 2003 grass-roots two-state initiative he co-led with Palestinian scholar Sari Nusseibeh, the former president of al-Quds University.

The Palestinians “agreed with the concept of a Jewish state of Israel,” Ayalon said. “We [Israel] never accepted the concept of a Palestinian state.”

Although much of the talk focused on definable terms relating to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Ayalon also noted the importance of intangibles, namely hope and fear.

“We Israelis are afraid,” he said. “Don’t ask us why – the Second Temple, the pogroms, the Spanish Inquisition and the Holocaust.” Conversely, he mentioned the hope his parents had in leaving war-torn Europe for Mandatory Palestine: “They gave up on the present and a majority of the future to make sure, for their children, they will create a better future. The promise of hope is the most powerful.” Θ