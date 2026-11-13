Framingham’s Temple Beth Sholom launches Jewish Identity and Resilience Series Dec. 12

As antisemitism continues to challenge Jewish communities, Temple Beth Sholom (TBS) in Framingham is bringing together synagogues and community organizations across MetroWest for a three-part Jewish Identity and Resilience Series focused on recognizing antisemitism, strengthening Jewish identity, and empowering individuals and families to respond with confidence.

The series will offer opportunities for learning, conversation, and practical strategies to help participants navigate difficult situations, support one another, and take meaningful action.

The opening event on Dec. 12 will feature Rob Leikind, regional director of the American Jewish Committee New England, presenting “Modern Antisemitism: Recognize and Respond.”

Supported by a grant from Combined Jewish Philanthropies (CJP), the initiative is sponsored by community partners including Shillman House, Hadassah and local synagogues. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to building a more informed, connected, and resilient Jewish community throughout MetroWest.

All members of the MetroWest community are invited to join us for shabbat services and are welcome to attend any or all three events. Θ

Details and updates are available at beth-sholom.org.