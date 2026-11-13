Jewish camp group’s $45M program expands access, excellence, growth

The New York-based Foundation for Jewish Camp has announced a $45 million investment over five years to make it easier for more Massachusetts families to send their kids to 11 Jewish overnight camps in New England summer after summer.

The initiative is doing so through tuition assistance, money to expand camp capacity, and staff training to improve camp excellence.

The FJC’s new Jewish Camp Access & Excellence Initiative aims to give Jewish kids the ability to have an overnight camp experience where they can try new things, feel the joy of their Jewish identity, and make friendships and memories that last a lifetime, camp directors and the head of FJC said.

The initiative aims to remove barriers so that more Jewish children from middle-class families can attend camp and continue to go year after year, given residential camps in general cost between $1,500 to $1,800 a week, said Foundation for Jewish Camp CEO Jamie Simon.

The cost for families to send their kids to camp depends on each camp’s tuition and a camper’s length of stay. Still, a three-week session can cost almost $6,000.

The camps taking part in the initiative are Camp Avoda, Camp Bauercrest, Camp JORI, Camp Pembroke, Camp Ramah in New England, Camp Tel Noar, Camp Tevya, Camp Yavneh, Camp YJ, URJ Crane Lake Camp and URJ Eisner Camp.

“Why we think it’s necessary is that affordability is a Number 1 reason that families cite as a barrier to sending their children to Jewish camp,” Simon told the Journal. She said FJC’s research found “that the gap in return rates widen significantly by income level after a few years at camp.”

Why is it important that Jewish children attend Jewish camp?

“At a time marked by rising antisemitism and growing disconnection … Jewish camp remains one of the most powerful and proven engines for building Jewish identity, belonging, Jewish leadership and Jewish joy,” said Simon.

Running from 2027 to 2031, Access & Excellence will award $27 million in tuition support through FJC’s Road to Camp program. The initiative will also invest in camp excellence by paying for coaching, consulting and professional development in leadership, staffing, technology and facilities planning.

Another $5.5 million in capital grants will pay for expansion projects such as new bunks, staff housing, dining halls and program spaces with the goal of increasing the camps’ capacity to serve more than 200 additional campers each summer. If the initiative proves successful in New England, it could be expanded across North America, Simon said.

This past summer, the 11 camps hosted more than 4,500 campers. Through the Road to Camp program, FJC aims to provide 6,000 tuition assistance grants to Massachusetts families over the next five years, so the campers can continue going year after year.

New and returning camper families in Massachusetts earning less than $200,000 a year will be eligible to apply for 40% off camp tuition at the 11 camps. Families earning between $200,000 and $300,000 can apply for 30% off. The goal is to double enrollment among Massachusetts families with household incomes less than $300,000 across the participating camps.

Families can also apply for scholarships directly from camps, and eligible first-time campers can access FJC’s “One Happy Camper” grants, which have helped nearly 150,000 first-time campers go to camp.

“We are excited because it’s presenting an opportunity for potentially more campers to go to camp,” said Ben Portnoy, the executive director of Cohen Camps, an organization made up of Camp Pembroke, Camp Tevya and Camp Tel Noar. “It just reduces the opportunity for finances to be a barrier,” Portnoy said, “between Jewish kids and an excellent Jewish summer camp experience.”

Portnoy believes these resources could lighten the load for some families struggling to afford camp. He also said it would provide an opportunity for families to send their kids to camp who had not thought that would be possible. Over the past decade, tuition has increased about 5% annually, and tuition alone does not cover the cost of operating. The program may help keep tuition more affordable in the future, he said.

Camp Bauercrest Director Ben Aronson said in an email he is excited about the investment. He said they have been in trainings with FJC as they launch Road to Camp.

“Our mission has always been about more than providing a great summer,” Aronson said. “We want boys to leave Bauercrest as more confident, caring young men who understand what it means to be part of a Jewish community. That’s why Road to Camp is so exciting. There are families who may have never considered Jewish overnight camp because of the cost, and now we have an opportunity to welcome more of them into the Bauercrest community.”

“At Yavneh, Klal Yisrael, the idea that we are one Jewish people, is at the heart of who we are: campers from every kind of Jewish background living, learning and celebrating their Judaism together,” said Camp Yavneh Director Josh Micley, in an email. “That vision only comes alive when camp is within reach for all families. For many families, cost is a barrier to even considering camp, and this initiative will be instrumental in removing that barrier for our Massachusetts families.”

The Access & Excellence Initiative is supported by The Endowment for an American Jewish Future, the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, the Jim Joseph Foundation, and Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies. It builds on FJC’s New England Regional Center, launched with support from Combined Jewish Philanthropies and The Krupp Foundation. Θ

Eligible Massachusetts families can visit FJC’s Road to Camp website to learn about participating camps and tuition assistance and register their interest at jewishcamp.org/roadtocamp. The application portal opens Nov. 17.