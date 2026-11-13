Letter: Combating antisemitism sometimes means confronting those within our own community

American Jews in 2026 have a fundamental misunderstanding of the relationship between anti-Zionism and antisemitism. In a recent letter to the editor, a local Jew condemns rising antisemitism while simultaneously spreading falsehoods about Israelis and Jews living in their indigenous ancestral homeland. The author writes that attacking Jews worldwide for Israel’s government is “totally irrational and hateful,” yet claims that “the Israeli government and much of Israeli society has adopted a violence against all Muslims as a tenet of their existence.”

How can we combat antisemitism when Jews themselves perpetuate these vile stereotypes? Israelis are Jewish, Muslim (18% of the population), Christian, Druze, Baháʼí, etc. Clearly portraying all Israelis as monsters is nothing but racism. Condemning an entire population because of politicians like Itamar Ben-Gvir is no different than condemning all Americans because of Marjorie Taylor Greene. Demonizing Israeli Jews with awful stereotypes aligns with the very rhetoric used by Islamic extremist groups like Hamas. Irrational hate toward Israeli Jews is antisemitic.

The author blames Israel’s “exaggerated response in Gaza” on the Nova Festival massacre – conveniently ignoring that Israelis endured years of indiscriminate missile attacks that destroyed buildings in Tel Aviv and hospital wings in Beersheva. I have personally run to shelters fearing incoming rockets. Have you? The author cites thousands of Gazan deaths while ignoring that Hamas-reported figures include terrorists. Hamas, a terrorist organization that started a war Israelis never asked for, deliberately embeds its military infrastructure among civilians, including in hospitals and children’s bedrooms. Yet American Jews selectively condemn Israel while overlooking atrocities elsewhere, including the Iranian government’s murder of thousands of its own citizens and the hundreds of thousands killed in Ukraine and in Russia. War casualties are horrific, but responsibility for this war belongs to Hamas. Comparing Gaza to the Holocaust is abhorrent. Ninety percent of Polish Jews were murdered in the Holocaust. That is genocide. Gaza’s population has increased since the start of the war.

The Jewish people are the people of Israel, and Israel is a pillar of Judaism. Being anti-Israel, particularly when accompanied by demonizing Israelis, fabricating narratives, and holding Israel to standards applied to no other country, is antisemitic. Whether driven by normalized Jew-hatred within Jewish communities or local leaders pandering to fringe congregants, American Jews are forgetting their roots, history, and Judaism’s inseparable fundamental connection to Israel. There is nothing wrong with loving Israel. Combating antisemitism sometimes means confronting those within our own community who perpetuate it.

Am Yisrael Chai.

Dr. Idan Davidyan, Beverly