Outside the ballot box, complexity reigns for American Jews

The unrecognized but undeniable new truth: Israel has now become a permanent part of American politics. The 2026 midterm congressional campaign suggested that, and the aftermath of the election sealed that.

American relations with Israel never was a persistent American issue before. There was no Sturm und Drang after Harry Truman recognized the Jewish state in 1948. When Dwight Eisenhower refused to join Great Britain, France, and Israel in the 1956 Suez war, there was a passing storm, but the atmosphere cleared when it became apparent that the 34th president was engaged in a bigger game, trying to keep the Soviet Union from taking advantage of the crisis. There was a flurry of controversy during the 1967 war when Israeli forces attacked, probably mistakenly, the American spy ship USS Liberty, but that dissipated quickly, as presidential advisor Clark Clifford produced a report concluding there had been no Israeli plot against the ship.

But the issue of Israel, its relationship with the United States, and the extent or even the continuation of American military aid or other economic support has become a hardened part of the domestic debate. It played out in campaigns across the country, not only in the marquee contest in Michigan.

The result: Gone are the days when aid to Israel was an uncontroversial assumption in American politics, when support for it in its effort to survive in a hostile environment surrounded by enemies was respected, and when it was common to refer to it, in the inevitable and ubiquitous phrase, as “an island of democracy in a sea of authoritarianism.” More than a generation ago, the Reverend Martin Luther King could call Israel “one of the great outposts of democracy in the world.” That idiom has disappeared from American political argot.

The new unavoidable consensus: A thorough evaluation of the U.S.-Israel relationship is long overdue, and a change, perhaps dramatic, is inevitable. As Vice President JD Vance put it, Trump voters want Republicans to “change our relationship to Israel.”

Young Jews seem to feel the same. A revealing poll conducted for J Street found that 60% of Jews who voted this month think Israel committed genocide in Gaza.

The Israeli military reaction to the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas invasion of Israel, and the insistence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to continue the assault on Gaza, changed everything. It spawned, or in some sense reawakened, antisemitism throughout the West, producing incidents in the United States and spikes of antisemitic episodes in Canada, Great Britain, and Western Europe.

One of the subthemes of the American midterms was that, while debate over the conduct of the president is settled (consensus: it is unsettling), and while the contention over the war in Iran has been identified as one of the causes of the Republican meltdown that catapulted the Democrats into control of both houses of Congress (consensus: it was an unwise decision to go to war, or perhaps it was an understandable decision that lacked planning or the right targets), the nature of American ties with Israel remains an open question.

So open, in fact, that less than a day after the polls closed, Vance, who earlier had questioned how much influence Israel had over American public opinion, was saying that one of the factors explaining the shellacking the Republicans received at the hands of the voters was the country’s ties to Israel. That followed by a month earlier public Vance assertions that the United States shouldn’t allow its Middle East policy be “subservient” to the interests of Israel.

Of course, the nature of the relationship between the United States and Israel was a central part of the Senate race in Michigan, which was won by Abdul El-Sayed, who has spoken of Israel as a perpetrator of “genocide.” Indeed, the day after the election, he reacted to President Donald Trump’s plan to end military aid to Israel by saying, in an NPR interview, “I think the president is actually right on this policy. I’d also like to see us stop selling weaponry that gets used to do the worst things, including genocide and apartheid, to Israel.”

Seldom, and perhaps never, has a single Senate race attracted so much attention from Jews in a single state – and well beyond. And seldom have Jews, who for decades have had a natural affinity for Democrats, been so troubled by their choice in an individual Senate race.

The qualms about El-Sayed grew deeper after he reacted to the March 12 attack on Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan, saying, “Hurt people hurt people.”

Trump said he couldn’t “understand how anybody who’s Jewish can even think about voting for this guy.”

Loyal Democrats with strong allegiance to Israel had to weigh their partisan interests (a Democratic Senate) with their support for Israel (which they knew was in conflict with El-Sayed’s policy menu). Several people – devout Trump critics and devoted to the cause of creating a Democratic Congress to blunt his impulses – said in the days after the election that had they known the Democrats would surge to power, they would have voted for the Republican candidate, Rep. Mike Rogers, who finished seven percentage points behind El-Sayed.

The Jewish newspaper Haaretz concluded that the El-Sayed victory “exposed the limits of the organized Jewish community’s political influence,” adding that the $40 million AIPAC spent to defeat him had no effect. In fact, the influence of the group almost certainly redounded to El-Sayed’s benefit, for he was able to run against it in both the Democratic primary and the general election.

Nearly three-fifths of Jewish early voters supported El-Sayed, a marked contrast to the more than three-quarters of Jewish early voters who supported Michigan Democratic gubernatorial nominee Jocelyn Benson at the same time, according to a poll by the Jewish Majority advocacy group. That gap spoke to the discomfort Jewish voters felt about the Democratic nominee.

Nearly all (99%) of voters who identified themselves as Jewish Democrats who didn’t vote for El-Sayed said they likely would have voted for a different Democratic nominee. “Those voters,” the group reported, “overwhelmingly cited concerns about antisemitism, El-Sayed’s positions on Israel and his treatment of Michigan’s Jewish community as reasons for withholding their support.”

Besides El-Sayed’s views about Israel – he supports a cutoff of all funds – some Jewish voters were troubled by the remarks of the streamer Hasan Piker, who campaigned with El-Sayed and who compared Jewish voters with the Ku Klux Klan.

In a commentary published the day after the election, Haaretz provided this counsel:

“The exit polls suggest that in a binary system, the Jewish vote is stable. But in the world outside the ballot box, where complexity reigns, American Jews have feelings that are all over the place. Their leaders might consider shifting now from politics to the pastoral care their communities need to enter this new era with confidence and resilience, ready to weather whatever the lawmakers they helped elect may say or do – about Israel or anything else.” Θ

David M. Shribman, who won a Pulitzer Prize as Washington bureau chief of The Boston Globe, is executive editor emeritus of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and teaches at Carnegie Mellon University and McGill University.