What will we choose to remember?

Somewhere in your home, there is probably something that would mean very little to a stranger but means everything to you. A photograph. A handwritten letter. A recipe passed down through generations. Perhaps an object that belonged to someone you loved.

You may not remember exactly why you kept it, but you know you could never throw it away. Now imagine that one day, no one remembers the story behind it. The photograph becomes a picture of strangers. The letter becomes words on a page. The recipe becomes a list of ingredients without the person who once prepared it.

What happens to our history when the stories disappear?

I have been thinking about that question as we prepare to open Holocaust Museum Boston. It was also on my mind when I had the privilege of delivering the keynote address at the Jewish Journal’s annual meeting.

For half a century, the Journal has done something far more important than simply reporting the news. It has preserved the history of a community. The births and weddings, the celebrations and losses, the businesses that opened, the families that arrived, and the people who helped shape Jewish life in Greater Boston. Stories that might otherwise have been forgotten.

Over time, a community newspaper becomes something extraordinary. It becomes a record of who we were, what we valued, what challenged us, and how we responded. Someday, someone who has not yet been born may turn to those pages to understand the community they inherited.

That is a remarkable responsibility. And it is one I think about every day as we build Holocaust Museum Boston.

When people think about the Holocaust, they often think about concentration camps, deportation trains, and the 6 million Jewish men, women, and children who were murdered. Those facts and images are essential to understanding this history. But I worry about what happens when we begin and end the story there.

Six million is an enormous number, almost impossible to comprehend. Yet those 6 million people were not born victims. They were children who played with friends, parents who worried about their families, and young people who fell in love, planned careers, celebrated holidays, and imagined futures. They were people living their lives.

That is where I believe Holocaust education must begin. Not with how people died, but with how they lived. Only when we understand the richness of those lives can we begin to comprehend the magnitude of what was destroyed.

But remembering those lives is only part of our responsibility. We must also understand how their destruction became possible. How did a democratic society descend into dictatorship? How did neighbors become enemies? How did educated citizens and respected professionals participate in persecution? Why did some people speak up while others remained silent?

The Holocaust did not happen all at once. It happened through a progression of choices. Laws were passed. Rights were taken away. Jewish businesses were boycotted. Children were excluded from schools. Propaganda reinforced prejudice. Neighbors stopped speaking to neighbors. Gradually, what once seemed unimaginable became acceptable.

Remembering tells us what happened. Understanding asks us to examine why.

That distinction matters today. We live in a world where information travels faster than ever, yet determining what is true can feel increasingly difficult. A falsehood can reach thousands of people in seconds. Images can be manipulated. Propaganda can be disguised as fact. Antisemitism continues to find new ways to spread.

This is where I see a powerful connection between the Jewish Journal and Holocaust Museum Boston. A newspaper preserves the record of a community. A museum preserves the evidence of history. Both have a responsibility to accuracy, both can challenge misinformation, and both can help people ask better questions.

Neither should tell us what to think. At their best, both help us learn how to think.

When the founders established the Jewish Journal 50 years ago, they could not have imagined the world we live in today. But they understood that Jewish voices needed a place to be heard and Jewish stories deserved to be preserved.

As we prepare to open Holocaust Museum Boston, I feel that same responsibility. We are building an institution for people we may never meet: students who have not yet been born, families who may have no personal connection to the Holocaust, and generations who will learn this history without ever having the opportunity to meet a survivor.

My hope is not simply that visitors leave knowing more history. I hope they leave asking more questions. Perhaps a student will think twice before sharing something online. Perhaps someone will recognize the consequences of remaining silent when another person is being targeted. Perhaps a family will begin a conversation they have never had before.

As the Jewish Journal begins its next 50 years, I hope we continue to appreciate the importance of the stories it preserves. Not just the stories of prominent leaders or historic events, but those of ordinary people whose lives make up the history of our community.

The photograph in a drawer. The letter tucked away in a box. The recipe written in a grandmother’s handwriting. Each carries a story, and each connects us to someone who came before us.

Fifty years from now, another generation will inherit the community we are shaping today. What will they know about us? What stories will we have preserved? And what will they understand about the choices we made?

We cannot change what happened. But we can decide what we preserve, what we teach, and what we pass on.

And perhaps most importantly, we can decide who we will choose to be. Θ

Jody Kipnis is co-founder, president and CEO of Holocaust Museum Boston, scheduled to open in 2027 on Tremont Street in downtown Boston.