With a younger generation now engaged, Boston-area philanthropy thrives

Across Greater Boston, Jewish philanthropy remains strong, reflecting a commitment not only to Jewish institutions, but to the community they nurture at a moment of growing need.

“At a time when people feel powerless in the world, this is a way that they feel that they can make a difference,” said Gail Schulman, CEO of Jewish Family & Children’s Service of Greater Boston.

JF&CS reported a historic volume of donations this year, as well as its largest-ever single gift – $3 million from the Berlin Family Foundation. “They can do something good, and that work can have a Jewish label attached to it.”

Yachad New England, the Jewish disability social service organization, has upped this year’s annual campaign goal by a third, to $100,000, after exceeding last year’s mark. And the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore, which met its capital campaign goal early in 2025, has extended that campaign – with $2.7 million raised so far to fund a fortified entrance to the institution’s Marblehead building, an ocean view terrace for hosting events, and a heating system for the pool, among other things.

While the majority of gifts still come from older donors – particularly 60-to-80-year-old baby boomers, the massive generation that remains America’s most affluent – area causes now benefit from the philanthropic coming-of-age of Jewish millennials. Now in their 30s and their 40s and hitting their professional stride, these younger Jews are settling into family life. And their inclinations and priorities are increasingly shaping how local organizations interact with donors.

In particular, organizations report, young donors are more likely to target their gifts to specific projects that speak to their priorities. Schulman said the Berlin Family Foundation’s youthful executive director directed its impactful gift toward work at the intersection of mental health, parenting, and basic needs – top concerns for younger generations.

And not a small amount of the giving toward Jewish youth engagement is directly inspired by donors’ own fond memories of teen groups or Israel trips. At the Beverly- based Lappin Foundation, the Youth to Israel travel program “is so important to [donors] – knowing what it did for them,” said Deborah L. Coltin, the organization’s president and executive director. “Especially at this time in history, getting [teens] to Israel is super important to people.”

Besides evoking their own semi-recent adventures, Youth to Israel – the groundbreaking program that Coltin said helped inspire Taglit Birthright Israel – taps into the sense of urgency that younger Jews may feel about cementing the next generation’s ties to an embattled Israel. And it bolsters the larger priority of Jewish teen engagement, Coltin said, which is “really and truly on the high priority list of many people.”

Youth programming, in general, tops the agenda at the foundation, which has a budget exceeding $2 million and facilitates 300 programs, classes, services, and events each year. Coltin said that antisemitism education – and combating rising anti-Israel and anti-Jewish sentiment – “really speaks to people.”

Since January 2026, Lappin has facilitated programming about antisemitism in more than two dozen area schools, engaging some 18,000 students – often in whole-school assemblies, sometimes with a Holocaust survivor as a speaker.

“And on the flip side, there’s a real push now to educate students that the Jewish experience is much more than the Holocaust and antisemitism,” Coltin said, “so we do a lot of work around promoting, celebrating and recognizing Jewish Heritage Month.” This past year, for example, the foundation sent 1,300 books to more than 400 elementary school teachers across the region, along with curriculum and discussion guides around “all different aspects of the Jewish experience.”

At JF&CS, the 160-year-old organization caters largely to the day-to-day needs of a diversifying Jewish community. Its budget grew from $32 million last year to $36 million this year to keep up with the growth in demand, which is largely driven by people struggling to keep up with inflation and rising living costs; federal cuts to assistance programs like Medicaid; and an aging population, reflecting both regional demographic trends and the specific populations that JFCS serves.

About 15,000 people seek out JF&CS’ services annually, a number that is increasing by 1,000 each year. Roughly half of them are Jews – and while area Holocaust survivors are dwindling in numbers, their needs in particular are skyrocketing as they age.

“In three years, we have doubled our services to Holocaust survivors,” noted Schulman. “Before, they could live independently; they didn’t need a lot of help. They had some level of savings. But as they get older, they have blown through their savings, and they have greater needs.”

Cuts to the federal social safety net are also hitting home locally, including the end of Affordable Care Act subsidies this year that have caused some insurance premiums to triple or quadruple. Food insecurity is rising in tandem as families make difficult spending choices, “and grocery budgets just ran out,” Schulman said.

Her organization is signing up an average of 13 new clients each month for food assistance, the vast majority within the Jewish community. JF&CS also assists clients with the bureaucratic red tape of securing benefits they qualify for. “That’s part of our work,” Schulman explained. “If we can figure out a way to keep somebody from losing $500 a month and benefits, that is really valuable, because it’s going to save $500 worth of philanthropy for a long time.”

Even as donors step up, Marty Schneer, the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore’s executive director, noted that Jewish institutions must step up efforts to engage new generations of philanthropists, who give less reflexively to the Jewish community amid competing affiliations and priorities.

In particular, he observed, Jewish philanthropy has followed an increasingly secular trend since the 1980s. Between intermarriage and assimilation, Jewish communal institutions and charitable organizations play a less central role in today’s Jewish family life than they did for millennials’ parents and grandparents.

As a result, today, “the huge dollars don’t go to the Jewish community,” Schneer said, but more often to secular institutions like hospitals and universities. He hastens to add that this philanthropy is no less important: “Does the Jewish community benefit by a state-of-the-art hospital in their community? Of course.”

But after the terrorist attacks of Oct. 7 in Israel, Schneer and other Jewish leaders believe that communal giving may be on the rise. Growing antisemitism has made Jewish communities feel increasingly under threat, spurring Jewish families to put their money where their concerns are.

Schneer has also observed that younger donors, shaped by online experiences, want a greater say in how that money is spent. “They’re living in a world in which more and more, everything is customized – you go online, you find exactly the size and color you want, you click a button, and it arrives in your house in a week,” he explained. “They’re interested in targeting their gifts in detail, as well.”

In an era of social media, lifestyles are also more public, he added – so millennials are more likely than older donors to give toward lifestyle-related amenities, like the JCC’s facilities upgrades. In the prime of life, “they’re consumers, as well as donors and board members,” Schneer noted. “In a board meeting, we’ll hear someone say, ‘Oh, this is actually going to affect me – I have a child in the preschool.’”

That personal connection has been key to expanding the donor base at Yachad New England, according to Joshua Tolub, its director of development. “Younger supporters are often involved as volunteers, and some become fundraisers after experiencing programs firsthand,” he said. As an example, he cited the 60 people who turned out for a recent apple picking expedition.

Yachad New England, which operates out of Brookline Center, serves upwards of 150 clients annually and relies on an equivalent number of neurotypical volunteers, peers, and advisors, Tolub said. “The people who are looking to ask for ways that they can become more involved are almost at a one-to-one ratio at this point,” he added, furthering the organization’s goal of “teaching our members how to be in community with other Jews.” (Yachad is open to clients and volunteers of all denominations, he clarified.)

While baby boomers still give the largest volume of donations to Yachad, Generation X (people 45-60) and millennial philanthropy is increasing, especially in online and peer-to-peer giving. Moreover, “online giving is no longer seen as limited by a generational technology gap,” Tolub pointed out. “Ten, 20 years ago, you’d have that fear – people saying, ‘I don’t want to give my card to a computer.’ Now, it’s just second nature.”

However donors want to give, Jewish leaders have a message: “Don’t let up on this,” said Coltin, the Lappin president. “Nobody else is helping the Jewish community except the Jewish community. If (younger donors) aren’t stepping in at the level that their parents and grandparents were, where do we get that support from? So we really need you to continue to be involved.” Θ