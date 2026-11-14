How Ron Lang, NASA’s ‘Jewish tailor,’ helped put men on the moon

CANTON — FOR AEROSPACE ENGINEER Ron Lang, President John F. Kennedy’s May 1961 call to land a man on the moon and return him safely to Earth was about both defeating the Soviets in the Cold War and keeping astronauts cool on the lunar surface.

“I knew we were in a race with Russia,” Lang recalls. “To me, the big issue was beating Russia to the moon. I had no idea of the magnitude of the technical challenge.”

Yet even now, 65 years later, Lang marvels at what he and his team accomplished.

“All of the ramifications of life support in space and on the moon, and all the things that could go wrong,” he says. “We didn’t ignore them. We thought we designed around them, and luckily, we did.

“I was a 32-year-old kid who didn’t know much about anything, and I was dropped, parachuted into this place, and did my job as an engineer. It wasn’t political. It was engineering.”

Lang, now 94, lives in Hebrew SeniorLife’s Orchard Cove community. His journey took him from being the son of Eastern European immigrants on Manhattan’s Lower East Side to heading up the program that designed the spacesuits that Apollo astronauts wore on the moon.

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LANG’S PARENTS met between the wars. While fleeing a pogrom in his native Romania, Lang’s father stopped at the home of a third cousin in Budapest, Hungary. There, he fell in love with his cousin’s 15-year-old daughter. He went on to the U.S., but they corresponded; in time, they married and she joined him in New York. They returned briefly to Budapest after the Great Depression hit, but by 1932, with the Nazis ascendant in Europe and Lang’s mother pregnant, they came back to the U.S., where it was safer for Jews.

“I was born a week after they landed in Manhattan,” Lang says. “They took an apartment on Hester Street, the poorest street in town. I was brought up in Manhattan.”

Lang’s father had a fourth grade education, and his mother had less than that. “My mother said to me, ‘If you don’t go to City College, you’re not going to college because we can’t afford it,’” Lang recalls. “I had won a math medal in high school, and City College cost me 35 bucks a year for five years. My God, it was the best investment I ever made in my life.”

Upon graduation, Lang got a job designing jet engines with the aerospace firm Curtiss-Wright (of Orville and Wilbur fame).

“It was fascinating,” Lang says. “My father was not happy about it because he wanted me to be a glazier and work with him on a scaffold in New York. Honest to God, he was not at all thrilled with my being an engineer. He wanted a partner in glazing.”

Lang married Evelyn “Evy” Baker in 1957. Evy, also a child of immigrants, graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Queens College at age 19. The couple soon moved to central Pennsylvania, near Penn State, because Curtiss-Wright had secured a secret contract from the military to build a nuclear-powered plane.

“The idea was to be able to put planes in the air at the northern end of Canada and keep them in the air for six months,” Lang recalls. “Give them a call to make a right turn to nuke Russia. I worked on that for a couple of years. It was clear that the plane was never going to get off the ground: It was going to be too heavy to protect the reactor.”

At the end of 1959, Lang landed his next job with United Technologies near Hartford, designing passenger safety and environmental control systems for commercial aircraft. “You have air pressure, air temperature, moisture, all kinds of life support issues to keep 200 or 300 people alive,” he says.

“Then, in 1961, the Russians put Yuri Gagarin into orbit,” he recalls. “President Kennedy had a fit that they beat us into orbit, and he said without any good reason that the U.S. is going to go to the moon by the end of the ’60s.”

Lang was one of a team of eight young engineers tasked with creating proposals for the Apollo astronauts’ lunar lander environmental control system (to keep them alive in the vehicle on the moon), their Extravehicular Mobility Unit (the spacesuit) and the Portable Life Support System (the backpack) to keep them alive once they got there.

Plus, they needed to design these systems with a 99.9% safety rating; in other words, life support could not fail.

To add to the challenge, a week after they won the contracts, their team leader, Sam Loring – “an MIT genius engineer,” Lang calls him – died in a motorcycle accident. This was Thanksgiving weekend, 1962. When Lang returned to work on Monday, he got the news of Loring’s death – and of his promotion as interim team leader. “Lang, you are the guy,” they told him.

Lang then comes to “the punchline.” Four months in, as Lang and his team are designing custom spacesuits, the astronauts weighed in. “The astronauts called me their ‘New York Jewish tailor’ because the suits were all measured for them,” he says. “I was the New York Jewish tailor, and they loved me.

“NASA called United Technologies and said, ‘Stop looking for a replacement. We’re happy with Lang. He’s doing the job.’”

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THE JOB, it turned out, was no easy task. “We worked 10-hour days every day, and then my poor wife was home taking care of the new twins,” Lang recalls.

In true “Mad Men” fashion, though – it was the early ’60s, after all – the men took time to relax. “There were about six or seven of us every day that went out for lunch at around 1 o’clock,” he says. “Every day, or damn near every day, I had a martini for lunch. Don’t ask me how I was able to do that, but we went back to work at 2 o’clock and we worked till 7. That’s the way we spent our first six months to a year, deeply involved in the program.”

The lunar suit had to act as a small, mobile life support system: Protecting an astronaut from the impossibly harsh lunar environment while allowing him to work, communicate and return safely.

The PLSS backpack had to provide four hours of breathable air; remove carbon dioxide and waste; manage heat; and keep operating through a demanding excursion. The suit would also serve as backup life support in case spacecraft systems fail.

The environment made ordinary assumptions useless. The lunar surface could become intensely hot in sunlight and bitterly cold in shade. Astronauts would be moving in one-sixth Earth gravity, exposed to radiation and the risk of tiny particles striking the suit. They also had to be able to see, drink and communicate while wearing a pressurized garment.

Regulating the astronauts’ temperature while on the moon was a major challenge. In the sun, the lunar surface is 250 degrees Fahrenheit. But if an astronaut sweats, he gets thirsty. Yet flying one pint of water to the moon costs 1,000 pounds of fuel.

“We obviously couldn’t let them drink water, which meant we couldn’t let them sweat,” Lang says.

The engineers designed a liquid-cooled undergarment that had 1,000 feet of Tygon tubing that circulated through the backpack. The backpack included a sublimator that changed the liquid from ice to vapor, which was then exhausted into the atmosphere of the moon.

“We circulated water all over every square centimeter of the human, and kept his skin at 83 degrees or below. The sweat threshold for a human being is 85 degrees. So we prevented sweating,” Lang says.

While the moon’s surface is 250 degrees in the sun, it’s minus 250 degrees in the shade; so warming the astronauts became another challenge. Lang recalls one of his team saying, “Hey, if [the undergarment] can cool a guy, it can probably warm a guy.”

To test their theory, the team entered a sports car rally in northern New England held in mid-December. “Our two guys put on the liquid-cooled undergarment, which we had made into a liquid-warmed undergarment, and we did that two-and-a-half hour rally in Portsmouth in zero degrees weather with the top down,” Lang says. “They took off their hats and were perfectly warm.”

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THE SPACE SUIT was tested throughout the design process.

The term the engineers used, Lang says, was “the ‘canned man,’ where we put out CO2 and humidity and moisture, all the effluent from a human being, and use that to test the early versions of the lab support system. After that, we had a vacuum chamber.”

Lang was often the test subject. “I was in very good shape as a 31-year-old or 30-year-old, and I was able to be one of the test subjects,” he says. “I actually went into a vacuum chamber for a four-hour mission.”

Lang also learned from firsthand experience the need for another aspect of the suit: a vomitus removal system. He wanted to be in a microgravity environment to test whether an astronaut could reach all the controls and operate the suit while being weightless in a pressurized suit. So John Young, the Apollo astronaut who was Lang’s liaison with NASA, arranged for him to take a flight on the “Vomit Comet,” a fixed-wing aircraft that provides brief near-weightless environments for training astronauts by flying in a parabolic arc.

“As soon as I got into the arc where they were doing it, I vomited my head off,” Lang says. “My ears just went crazy. Your physiological system goes nuts [in microgravity].”

And so Lang designed a vomitus removal system for the spacesuit. “It came through the food port in the visor, which opened like a funnel,” he says. “We used the vacuum of space to suck out all the air and the sick. Meanwhile, the air is constantly being replenished with air from the backpack, so you didn’t die.”

To Lang’s knowledge, the system was never used.

Waste management demanded similarly unglamorous thinking. The team considered what astronauts would eat, how to minimize solid waste and how to store urine during an excursion. A low-residue diet, storage bags and emergency provisions were part of the larger effort to make the suit livable for the people inside it.

“We had a urine storage bag, vomitus removal, diapers – in case they needed diapers and couldn’t get there quick enough – and then perform extravehicular operation in an unknown topography,” Lang says.

He notes how many dangers there are outside the Earth’s atmosphere that need to be safeguarded against, and how all this engineering had to be done without computers. Engineers used slide rules for calculations.

“Meteoroid protection, radiation protection, ultraviolet radiation protection, ionizing radiation. We had to worry about all of them,” he says. “And we had to do this in an environment where the mission reliability was going to be 999 out of 1,000. That the chances of coming back, even if there was a failure, had to be 999 out of 1,000. In other words, if there’s a failure, what do we do to keep them alive to get them back to Earth?”

“Thank God we never got tested on that.”

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THE LANGS’ terrestrial accomplishments are also noteworthy.

When Ron and his wife Evy settled in Sharon in 1974 – he had moved on to an executive role at the Becton Dickinson facility there – they joined Temple Israel and raised three daughters, all of whom married and had children of their own. Evy had a long career at the Solomon Schechter Day School of Newton as a science teacher and middle school director. She received her Ph.D. in education from Lesley University at age 65.

When Evy passed in October 2024, she and Ron had been married for 67 years.

How did Lang feel the first time his suit went to the moon?

“I didn’t feel as proud as I do today,” he says. He shrugs. “I had a job. I made my $88 a week. I’m an engineer at heart, and so looking back, having a challenge like that was a very special thing. You know, 30 people in America were working on that program in Windsor Locks, Connecticut. It was a gift, an absolute gift.

“It stood with me all my life.” Θ

Contact reporter Brett M. Rhyne at brett@jewishjournal.org.