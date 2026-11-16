There’s a smarter way to do college. It starts in Israel.

Discover top Israeli universities, gap-year programs, and scholarship opportunities—all in one place, with expert guidance and a welcoming Jewish environment.

As more North American students consider Israel for higher education, Israel EduExpo 2026 is making it easier to explore the possibilities.

Coming to Boston on Nov. 19, the Expo brings together representatives from leading Israeli universities and colleges, alongside organizations that help students navigate admissions, academic programs, financial aid, and student life.

Participating institutions include Bar-Ilan University, Tel Aviv University, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Technion, Ono Academic College, and Jerusalem College of Technology (JCT). Together, they offer programs ranging from undergraduate degrees to Ph.D.’s, across fields including science, technology, business, humanities, and more.

The Expo isn’t just for students planning Aliyah. It’s also for those considering a gap year, study abroad, or a full degree in Israel. Visitors can explore English-language programs, bilingual options, and Hebrew-language degrees, and speak directly with representatives about what best suits their goals.

For many families, Israel’s appeal extends beyond academics and affordability. Studying in Israel offers an environment where Jewish identity is a natural part of everyday life, along with growing support systems for international students adjusting to a new country.

Representatives from the Student Authority of the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration will offer informational sessions and individual consultations, helping students understand the benefits, scholarships, and financial assistance available to eligible students.

“Israeli academic institutions are recognized for their outstanding level of research and academic excellence,” says Neta Moallem, founder and director of Israel EduExpo. “Degrees from Israeli universities are widely recognized abroad, and at a cost that is significantly more accessible compared to American institutions, students receive a world-class academic education.”

Israel EduExpo offers students and parents the chance to explore Israel not simply as a dream, but as a practical, exciting next step toward their future.

Free admission with advance registration:

https://israeleduexpo.com/