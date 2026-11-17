BEVERLY — Lappin Foundation’s Jewish Youth on the Go program brought together 7th and 8th graders for a day centered on Jewish learning, community, and connection.

In partnership with the Jewish Studio Project, teens participated in an engaging, creative experience exploring the power of community and the ways we are all interconnected.

Through Jewish learning, reflection, and hands-on activities, participants considered how their individual identities, relationships, and contributions help shape and strengthen the communities around them.

The group then continued the experience over a delicious Israeli lunch at Café Landwer, creating more opportunities for conversation, friendship, and connection. The program offered teens a meaningful opportunity to build relationships with other Jewish youth while deepening their sense of belonging and connection to the Jewish community.