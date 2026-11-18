(New York Jewish Week) — House Democrats nominated Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York to become the next House speaker, in a closed-door voting session on Wednesday.

Jeffries, the current House minority leader, ran unopposed and secured the nomination with 251 of 262 ballots cast, ahead of a full House vote that is expected to take place in January, according to the Associated Press.

Jeffries has long maintained a close relationship with members of New York’s Jewish communities and has been a strong supporter of Israel. In recent months, however, he has become increasingly critical of its government, calling last week for a significant shift in the U.S.-Israel relationship.

At a Nov. 12 press conference, Jeffries expressed a need for “dramatic change” with respect to the West Bank, Gaza and a military aid arrangement set to expire in 2028. That agreement, signed by the Obama administration in 2016, provides $38 billion in military funds for Israel for fiscal years 2019 through 2028.

Despite these recent shifts, members of the party’s progressive wing have criticized his history of support for Israel and ties to AIPAC, the powerhouse pro-Israel lobby, as well as his decision to oppose an amendment to end U.S. military aid to Israel.

The nomination of Jeffries for speaker bolsters the status of moderate Democrats in the House, but elsewhere in Congress, moderates and progressives are competing for leadership of Senate Democrats.

Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer, a Jewish Democrat from New York, faces Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a progressive Democrat from Maryland, in a secret-ballot race for Senate majority leader scheduled for Dec. 1.