Frances B. Dines (née Muhlstock), 88, of Wellesley, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2026.

Born in Montreal, Quebec, on November 30, 1937, Frances was the daughter of the late David and Freida Muhlstock. She grew up alongside her older sister, the late Buddy Weinstein.

Frances trained as a nurse in Montreal and studied public health nursing at McGill University. She married Dr. Milton Dines (together for 68 years), and raised four sons, eventually settling in the Boston area.

While raising her family, Frances continued her education at Middlesex Community College, earned a bachelor’s degree from Emmanuel College and pursued graduate studies in social work at Boston College. She was a gifted social worker and focused much of her attention helping children who had experienced sexual abuse.

A lifelong feminist, Frances was passionate about women’s equality, politics and social justice. She closely followed current events and enjoyed spirited debate.

Frances was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and sister-in-law, who loved bringing family and friends together as frequently as possible, often through her cooking and baking. She cherished time with her grandchildren, and maintained deep, lifelong friendships across the U.S., Canada and Israel.

She is survived by her husband, Milton; four sons, Allan (Heidi), Rob (Karen), Tevy (Karen), and Avi (Stephanie); and eight grandchildren, Noah, David and his husband Andrew, Arianna and her husband Drew, Conor, Kayla, Jared, Zachary and Spencer.

A funeral service took place on November 18 at Temple Shir Tikva, Wayland, followed by burial at Beit Olam, also in Wayland.

Shiva will be observed at the home of Tevyah and Karen Dines on Wednesday, November 18 following burial until 5:00 pm and 7:00-9:00 pm, Thursday, November 19, 2:00-5:00 pm and 7:00-9:00 pm, Sunday, November 22, 3:00-6:00pm. In addition, the family will gather to receive guests on Friday, November 20 at Temple Shir Tikva in the Beit Midrash from 5:00-6:00 pm and will welcome visitors to join them for Shabbat services at 6:15 for support as they say Kaddish.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Frances’ name may be made to Schechter Boston, 125 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit stanetskybrookline.com.