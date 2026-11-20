Richard “Richie” M. Mintzer, age 61, of Swampscott, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2026 after a courageous decades-long battle with cancer.

Richard was the loving son of the late Harvey and Nina (Ballas) Mintzer. Born and raised in Norwood, he graduated from the class of 1983. He went on to attend Johnson & Wales University, earning a Bachelor’s degree of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management in 1987. He had an extensive forty-year career in the food service industry. He spent many years working as a chef of a contract food service provider, then director of food services for the Medfield Public School system and also head chef at Camp Tel Noar, and most recently he worked as a lead chef for The Party Specialist catering company.

Rich was truly a special man whose kindness, humor, and generosity touched the lives of everyone who knew him. He had a heart of gold making those who knew him feel loved, cared for and valued. Throughout his extensively long battle with cancer, Richie’s strength, courage and determination never wavered. Even in the face of unimaginable challenges, his spirit to live remained strong. He fought with a bravery that was nothing short of inspiring. His courage was a testament to the remarkable man he was. Above all, Richie was a loving and devoted husband to Robyn Freedman-Mintzer with whom he shared 28 years of marriage, he was an extraordinarily attentive father to Samantha (25), Mack (21), and Maxine (17). Richie truly loved being a Dad.

He leaves behind his sister Jennie Mintzer-Badler and her husband Jeffrey, and his brother William Mintzer and his wife Jennifer. Richie also leaves behind his nieces and nephews Brian, Evan, Victoria, Allison and Charlotte and their extended families.

We will miss Richie more than words can express and will forever cherish the love, laughter, and special moments we all shared with him.

Services will be held at Congregation Shirat Hayam, 55 Atlantic Avenue, Swampscott on Tuesday, November 24th at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Temple Sinai Cemetery in Danvers.

Shiva will be observed at his late residence, Tuesday following interment until 6 PM, and Wednesday 11 AM-2 PM & 4 PM-7 PM.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be in his memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, or to the Mass General Brigham Cancer Institute, or Plant a Tree in Israel.

For livestream link and online condolences, visit goldmanfc.com

Services under the direction of Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.