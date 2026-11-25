President George Washington’s writings were so prolific that, according to his Presidential Library, some 81 bound volumes have been gathered and published since 1968 and there are still more to come in a project expected to stretch to the year 2030. Letters to and from our country’s heroic first president are abundant in the collection. Two such letters, written 15 years apart, call to mind the obligation of support and protection American leaders must renew today to both its stalwart allies and beleaguered citizens.

The first relevant letter was written by Washington to the people of Bermuda in September 1775 soon after the famous Battle of Bunker Hill, where the British had prevailed. The Continental Army, now desperately short of gunpowder, reached out to sympathizers in Bermuda for help.

“After all,” writes Washington, “we share a common heritage. We are descendants of free people, heirs to the same proud traditions. Although an ocean separates us, I believe we are united in our convictions. The cause of freedom and liberty belongs to no single country or continent. It unites good and honorable people everywhere, no matter how far apart they may live.

“It is in this spirit that we turn to you for help … And I give you my personal assurance: if you help us, I will use all my influence with the Continental Congress to see that your island receives not only the food and provisions it needs, but every possible expression of gratitude and friendship that a free people can offer to those who came to their aid.”

Reportedly, in 1988, former Bermuda Premier Sir John Swan presented President Ronald Reagan with that very letter from George Washington, and said to Reagan something to the effect that Bermuda had come “to collect on your debt.”

Swan was seeking Reagan’s help in establishing a unique treaty to exclude Bermuda from significant excise taxes that had previously been applied on international insurance and re-insurance policies. There is no doubt that President Washington’s letter expressing thanks to the people of Bermuda moved and inspired Reagan’s enthusiastic response. And this fascinating history also calls to mind a second historic letter from America’s first president, written in August 1790, addressed to Moses Seixas, the Warden of Congregation Yeshuat Yisrael, now known as the Touro Synagogue in Newport, Rhode Island – the first synagogue founded in the United States.

Quoting the Biblical Prophet, Isaiah, Washington wrote:

“Everyone shall sit in safety under his vine and fig-tree and there shall be none to make him afraid … For happily the Government of the United States gives to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance, requires only that they who live under its protection should demean themselves as good citizens, in giving it on all occasions their effectual support.”

Today, as in 1790, the obligation of America’s leadership to “give bigotry no sanction and persecution no assistance” remains a cornerstone of our civic morality. Yet we are living in a period of increasing hatred, antisemitism, and violence against Jews, often under the guise of anti-Israel politics.

President Washington’s promise to the Jews of Newport should remain as a commitment and a solemn oath – not only to American Jewry, but to all citizens who may suffer from racism, prejudice, and violence. It is a timeless obligation, a debt perhaps, like that owed to the nation of Bermuda, that needs to be collected anew, especially in this fraught moment.

In the aftermath of this past month’s anti-Israel and anti-Jewish bike ride in Philadelphia, specifically targeting Jewish places of business, kudos to so many leaders and elected officials for standing up to the hate, and acting in accordance with our first president’s solemn promise.

Washington’s letter to the Jews of Newport was indeed a promise, and like all great national promises, it has not always been perfectly fulfilled. But it set a standard toward which Americans could strive. And especially in our current political and national climate, we call upon our national, elected leadership to fulfill and live up to the words of our first president’s promise, and to the cherished words of our Declaration of Independence: “With a firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.” Θ

Rabbi David J. Meyer is Rabbi Emeritus of Temple Emanu-El in Marblehead and serves as visiting rabbi to the Jewish community of Bermuda.