Michael Slater, the new Israel Bonds New England Region executive director, was raised on the South Shore but also knows his way around the North Shore.

That’s because Slater, who lives in Salem, spent 5 1/2 years as the director of finance and operations at the Arthur J. Epstein Hillel School in Marblehead until this past spring.

He was among school officials, including Head of School Amy Gold and former board Chair Michele Cohen, who helped keep the only Jewish day school north of Boston from closing during a financial crisis last winter. The school was saved thanks to widespread community support during a fundraising push.

Slater left the school to help the New England Jewish community invest in Israel through Israel Bonds.

However, Slater may be best known at the school for his 8-year-old Australian Labradoodle, Teddy, who became a comfort dog for students. Slater would bring Teddy to school a couple of days a week. In class, students would read to Teddy to practice their reading skills. Teddy would also provide emotional support for students in class. In return, Slater got to know the students through his dog.

After the attacks of Oct. 7, 2023, Slater oversaw changes to the school’s security.

During morning dropoff, he would stand out front with the security guard, and on days when Teddy accompanied him to work, his dog would also be out greeting students and families.

“It was wonderful. I liked it. I gave my dog a job,” Slater said.

The finance professional grew up in Randolph and Stoughton. He has two daughters in their 20s who live in the Boston area.

He didn’t visit the North Shore much until he got the job at the school in Marblehead. Before that, he worked in finance for 25 years at for-profit companies after earning an MBA at the Yale School of Management. He also has served as an officer in the Navy.

When he was living in Newton, he volunteered on the board of a large synagogue, the board at Hebrew College and for Combined Jewish Philanthropies.

At the start of the pandemic, Slater was looking for work and a woman who knew him from his volunteering asked him if he would be interested in becoming the director of finance and operations for Epstein Hillel.

“I loved it there so much,” Slater said, “because on the one hand I was using all the skills that I had learned professionally, and also from volunteer work on boards and things of that sort but being in a Jewish day school is like an energizing, happy environment.”

For his hard work and dedication, Slater received the Ernie Haas Presidential Award at Epstein Hillel’s annual meeting in June.

In an email, Gold summed up her comments from her tribute to Slater: “Throughout his five years at Epstein Hillel, Michael applied his strategic thinking and problem-solving skills to business operations, financial planning, and building management. His calm and can-do attitude were priceless – especially with all the curveballs that were thrown his way. ”

In the spring, Israel Bonds was advertising for a New England Region executive director with the retirement of Jonathan Lang, who had been with Israel Bonds for 26 years.

“I’m not like this religious, mystical person, but this has presented itself for a reason because I wanted to stay in the Jewish community and I wanted to do something that helps connect people to the Jewish community,” Slater said.

Slater and his team help investors buy Israel Bonds, which are an investment in Israel.

Proceeds support Israel’s economy, and the bonds are paid back with interest at maturity. The state of Israel has never missed a payment of principal or interest, Slater said. “The North Shore has always been disproportionately a strong supporter of Israel Bonds,” Slater said.

“Even though my responsibilities are New England-wide, I still live on the North Shore, and it’s something that is really important to me, that I want to emphasize and support.”