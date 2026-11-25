You may know Dana Horn as a novelist and also the author of the essay collection “People Love Dead Jews.” But at one point in recent years, she came to believe that talking about antisemitism without offering an antidote to it was only engaging in half the conversation she was having with her readers.

So, in a remarkable essay this year in the Jewish quarterly journal Sapir, she set out not only to explain antisemitism (she’s not remotely alone in that endeavor these days) but also how to battle it (not so crowded a field).

“It may sound glib to say it’s possible to defeat a centuries-old hatred, but fatalism about such supposed impossibilities is not something Martin Luther King Jr. or Theodor Herzl would have accepted,” she writes. “In any case, my suggestion is far more modest. My goal isn’t to defeat American antisemitism. It’s to turn the tide on the ignorance that makes well-meaning people susceptible to it. My experiences speaking to non-Jewish audiences across the country for the past four years have shown me that there is far, far more ignorance than malice – and that presents an opportunity.”

Spoiler warning: This effort isn’t going to be easy. But a few telling excerpts from her essay may light the way, for lighting the way is what she argues is necessary.

“Jewish civilization is an anti-tyrannical movement, a nonconformist movement, an anti-hierarchical movement, based on a story of liberation that taught the world that change is possible. It is a movement built on laws, debate, and civil discourse that taught the world that freedom requires responsibility.”

At least two American songs since 1966 have blared the message that “freedom isn’t free.” The phrase – it’s more than 60 years old, of course – is the leitmotif of the American story, which involves a rebellion against tyranny in 1776, a battle against racial tyranny from 1861-1965, engagements in two 20th century world wars against tyrannies, and various attempts, some admittedly misbegotten, to plant seeds of the American notion on foreign lands.

As some of the earliest fighters against tyranny – think of, among many examples, the classic Jewish reaction to tyranny, the Jewish response to Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar in Daniel 3:18: “Be it known to you, O king, that we will not serve your god or worship the statue of gold that you have set up” – Jews can claim to be nothing less than among the founding fathers of the most cherished value of the United States.

“Antisemitism isn’t just a social prejudice or a conspiracy theory. It is a lie that people use to gain or maintain power. The Big Lie of antisemitism is that Jews are destroying what you value most, even while that changes over the course of history. This lie is what turns antisemitism into a righteous – or at least self-righteous – cause … It is a lie told by people who need to dominate, whether those people are middle schoolers, social influencers, or full-blown tyrants.”

Whoa! Has there ever existed a people more dedicated to American ideas, American ideals, and the openness and opportunity of America? It is no coincidence that only two countries have more than a million Jews in residence. One of them is the United States. (The other, of course, is Israel.) For generations, and even now as antisemitism spikes, American Jews have regarded the United States as something of the – apologies to the Book of Genesis, Chapters 26 and 28 – “Promised Land.”

“Our responsibility, not only as Jews but as members of the liberal West descended from Jewish civilization, is to make people curious about that dramatic story to which we owe our world. Jews are among the first groups in history to stand up to tyranny, and to this day they continue to do so. No one can defuse the lie of antisemitism without understanding that story, because it explains how people who want to dominate need that lie as a tool to stop curiosity and crush dissent.”

Horn speaks often of the Big Lie, and this is one of them. Some of the most prominent purveyors of antisemitism argue that Jews, especially in the United States, dominate several sectors of the economy and culture to the detriment of the country. In arguing that, and in ignoring the contribution of Jews to both the economy and culture, they themselves want to dominate the economy and culture.

“The opposite of hatred isn’t love or empathy. It’s curiosity. And the purpose of education is to activate curiosity, to make people encounter the unfamiliar not with fear, but with eagerness to learn more. Fortunately, Jewish civilization has provided us with several thousand years of best practices in sparking that curiosity in the next generation. It’s time to open the conversation for those who don’t know how to ask.”

And so here is the crux of the matter: education. Spewing out statistics about episodes of violence against Jews or discomfort among Jews on campus is a halfway house. As much as I deplore the PR specialists who say of their company or their organization that they are eager to “tell their story” – you cannot imagine how much journalists loathe that phrase – this is pretty much the message Horn is delivering, and in her case there’s a selfless purity to it.

She’s the founder of the Tell Institute, which has created a series of lesson plans for all school ages – a “crash course,” as she puts it, “in the groundbreaking ideas of Jewish civilization that continue to shape Jewish communities as well as the broader world.”

The phrase “greatest story ever told” – best known as a title to a 1965 epic film – may apply to another religion. But Dana Horn is in essence arguing that Jews might also find utility in that phrase. Θ

David M. Shribman, who won a Pulitzer Prize as Washington bureau chief of The Boston Globe, is executive editor emeritus of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and teaches at Carnegie Mellon University and McGill University.