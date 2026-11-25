JERUSALEM — U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the New York Democrat who is expected to take over as House speaker this coming January, has called for early House action on legislation sanctioning Israeli settlers over violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Jeffries reiterated his call for the United States to “enact dramatic change” regarding the situation in Gaza and the West Bank, in an interview published in The New York Times on Saturday. He said he would prioritize the West Bank Violence Prevention Act of 2025.

“That is certainly something that I think we’ll have strong support for within the House Democratic Caucus, and I believe we should move on it early in the new Congress as a meaningful step forward to changing the conditions on the ground and hopefully meaningfully improving the relationship between Israel and the Palestinian people in the march toward two states for two people,” said Jeffries, a longtime supporter of Israel who has become increasingly critical of the Israeli government in recent months.

The bill would require the president to impose sanctions on those planning or implementing policies “that threaten the peace, security, or stability of the West Bank” – as well as anybody involved in violence, property destruction and the dispossession of Palestinians. It was introduced in April 2025 by Democratic lawmakers who blamed the violence on ultranationalist Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, whom the lawmakers accused of shielding perpetrators of settler violence from police action.

Jeffries also insisted that a two-state solution must be the U.S. “North Star,” arguing that “the U.S. commitment to the two-state solution has left a lot to be desired for decades.” He additionally said “the death, the destruction, the devastation that has been experienced in Gaza by Palestinian civilians is unacceptable, unsustainable and un-American.”

Following the Democratic victories in this month’s midterms, the party nominated Jeffries to become the next House speaker upon the seating of the next Congress. His comments followed efforts by fellow Democratic lawmakers to sanction individuals and businesses linked to the controversial E1 settlement expansion in the West Bank. Several other Western states have recently imposed sanctions or announced plans for trade restrictions in response to violence or settlement construction, including France, Britain and Australia.

Settler violence against Palestinians in the disputed West Bank has increased significantly in recent years, with critics alleging that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard right coalition has intentionally done little to curb the attacks.

On Thursday, a mosque was targeted in a suspected arson attack in the northern Arab village of Ed-Dahi.

Opposition politicians harshly criticized Netanyahu over the incident, with Knesset member Ahmad Tibi, one of the leaders of the predominantly Arab Joint List, saying the mosque had been set on fire by people “poisoned by the incitement of Netanyahu, ministers and members of Knesset against the Arab public.”

The premier and his Likud party have called the Arab factions terror supporters who pose a threat to Israel and have accused them of rigging last month’s parliamentary election, where Arab parties won a record 19 seats.

Overnight into Sunday, suspected Israeli settlers carried out another series of attacks on the West Bank towns of Kafr Malik, Deir Abu Mash’al and Deir al-Sudan, in which attackers set fires and burned residents’ cars.

The attacks were condemned as “Jewish terrorism” by opposition bloc leader and Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot, who blamed Ben-Gvir and far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich – while Yair Lapid, the second-ranking figure in the B’Yachad party, pointed to Netanyahu’s recent anti-Arab rhetoric.

Yashar has been holding unity- government talks with Likud, while B’Yachad leader Naftali Bennett has also met with Netanyahu.

While condemning the incident and demanding a strong military and police response, Yisrael Gantz, the head of the Yesha Council, which represents settlers in the West Bank, said in a statement that he found it “deeply troubling that politicians in Israel are adopting the language and terminology of anti-Israel campaigns, foremost among them the term ‘Jewish terrorism,’ thereby serving those who seek to tarnish Israel’s image around the world.”

In two separate statements on Sunday, the IDF and Israel Police stated that law enforcement investigators, protected by the military, were being sent to “collect evidence and gather testimonies for the ongoing investigation.”

Responding to an inquiry by the JTA, the IDF stated that troops were “working to restore order and maintain security throughout Judea and Samaria.”

“The IDF views any attempt to harm residents, property or security forces with the utmost gravity, and acts with determination to safeguard all residents. In most of these incidents, forces arrive at the scene after the suspects have already departed,” the army said. Θ