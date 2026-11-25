JEWISH WAR VETERANS of Massachusetts members were among those who gathered in the Hall of Flags at the Statehouse during the annual Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11.

“Veterans Day is an opportunity to honor the brave men and women who have served our country and the families who have sacrificed alongside them,” noted Gov. Maura Healey in a prepared statement.

Among those on hand were Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg and Veterans Services Secretary Eric Goralnick. JWV MA members, members of other Massachusetts veterans service organizations, Gold Star families and community leaders were also present.

“Veterans Day is a chance for all of us to take a moment to thank all those who have served our country,” noted Goldberg in the statement. “With the Veterans’ Bonus Division falling under my office, it is especially important to me that we continue this work and make sure our nation’s heroes receive the recognition they deserve. It is one way we can give back and show our appreciation for all they have done for us.”