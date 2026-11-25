LEKET ISRAEL CEO Gidi Kroch and Rabbi Joel Seltzer, the new CEO of American Friends of Leket Israel, visited Greater Boston together to discuss Israel’s growing food insecurity crisis.

Leket Israel, the country’s national food bank, is a nongovernmental nonprofit providing rescued food to approximately 470,000 Israelis weekly, supported by 120,000 volunteers annually. It rescues produce from farms and prepared meals from hotels, military bases and institutional cafeterias. Unlike conventional food banks, Leket focuses on rescuing nutritious surplus food, including hot meals that would otherwise go to waste.

Community gatherings took place in Needham on Nov. 8 and Boston on Nov. 9. Hosted by Carol and Howard Anderson, the Boston event opened with remarks from state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg. The Andersons’ son, Rabbi Spike Anderson of Georgia, has led Israel missions involving volunteer harvests with Leket.

Kroch and Seltzer discussed Leket’s response following three years of war. Despite Leket’s tremendous growth, many Israelis struggling with food insecurity remain beyond its reach.