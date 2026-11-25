THIRTY-FIVE Torah scrolls were in a processional at Temple Beth El of Springfield on Nov. 8 for a reunion of scrolls that were saved, restored and disseminated across the world.

During the reunion, Torah scrolls were led into the sanctuary. The audience turned toward the entrances, which was reminiscent of waiting for a bride. The procession of one Torah after another symbolized resilience, survival and hope.

Jeffrey Ohrenstein, the Memorial Scrolls Trust chairman, spoke. The key speaker, Sarah Hurwitz, focused on strengthening one’s Jewish identity and offered recommendations for the direction for antisemitic education.

The scrolls’ story began with the Nazis collecting over 200,000 artifacts, including 1,564 Torah scrolls taken from destroyed Bohemian and Moravian Jewish communities. Stored at the Jewish Museum in Prague, they were catalogued by Jewish curators at that time. After the 1948 communist takeover, the scrolls were relocated to an unused synagogue in the Prague suburb of Michle, remaining there for 20 years.

In 1964, they were brought to the attention of art dealer Eric Estorick, who networked with a philanthropist named Ralph Yablon. Yablon purchased all the scrolls, donating them to the Westminster Synagogue in London. Many of the Torah scrolls were damaged. The Memorial Scrolls Trust was established to preserve them.

Currently, more than 1,400 scrolls are on permanent loan to congregations and organizations worldwide, perpetuating the memory of more than 150 Czech Jewish communities.