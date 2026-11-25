AHAVATH TORAH Congregation of Stoughton recently celebrated a milestone: 135 years of Jewish life, leadership, and service woven into the story of the town.

Ahavath Torah is the third oldest active synagogue in Massachusetts and has long embraced a dual responsibility: to nurture and sustain the Jewish community while serving as a caring and committed partner to the broader Stoughton community.

For generations, the synagogue has been a religious institution, gathering place, resource and partner. Rabbi Jonathan Hausman, who marked 30 years of service to Ahavath Torah last month, is active in the local Interfaith Clergy Association, working to build bridges and strengthen the bonds that unite the people of Stoughton.

Ahavath Torah has hosted countless programs designed to bring people together, including comedy shows, mah-jongg tournaments, educational speakers and community events. The synagogue has supported local seniors for many years through weekly programming and lunches. Congregants have also consistently supported local and area food pantries.

More than 10 years ago, Ahavath Torah began an annual Christmas program after learning that local families were struggling to meet their holiday needs. Congregation members fulfill wish lists and host a festive dinner, complete with a visit from Santa. That tradition of giving continues today, reflecting the congregation’s enduring dedication to supporting vulnerable families and children throughout the community.